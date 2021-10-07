US Senate reaches short-term deal on debt limit, averting crisis

Democrats and Republicans agree to suspend the limit on US Treasury’s ability to issue new debt until early December.

Democrats and Republicans in the United States Senate have agreed to a short-term increase in US borrowing authority, averting a potential financial crisis.

The announcement by a top legislator on Thursday came after lawmakers had been at odds on Capitol Hill for several days, as Democrats pushed to raise the debt limit in the face of staunch opposition by Republicans, who refused to go along with the proposal because they oppose President Joe Biden’s spending plans.

Top US officials had warned the government would run out of cash and be unable to pay its debts by October 18 unless legislators passed a law raising the amount of debt the Treasury Department can issue.

But Thursday’s announcement would push that deadline back to early December, giving legislators time to work out a potential longer-term agreement.

“We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December and it’s our hope that we can get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, referring to a vote on passage of the legislation.





Democratic senators had signalled on Wednesday that they would accept an offer from Republicans to extend the debt limit until December after Republicans blocked the passage of a bill that would have raised the US debt limit through 2022.

“It would have been a global economic collapse if, in fact, the wealthiest nation on earth did not pay its debt,” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders told reporters at the US Capitol after emerging from a closed-door meeting of Democrats.

“We are going to pay our debts. We have two months to figure out where we go,” Sanders said, referring to the stop-gap increase.

The US government routinely operates at a deficit and must borrow in public financial markets to maintain cash flow. Under US law, only Congress can act to increase the amount of debt the US Treasury can issue.

Senate Democrats delayed a planned showdown with Republicans over voting to raise the debt limit after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell offered to support a short-term extension until December.





“Republican and Democratic members and staff negotiated through the night in good faith. The Senate is moving forward with the plan I laid out yesterday to spare the American people a manufactured crisis,” McConnell said on Thursday.

With the US Treasury expected to run out of money as soon as October 18, US officials had warned a failure to lift the US debt ceiling would rattle financial markets worldwide and could trigger a global recession.

“We are steering into a catastrophe,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a meeting of CEOs with Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

Biden met leaders of the biggest US banks and major associations to discuss increasing the debt limit in a push to raise the pressure on Republicans.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. My Republican friends need to stop playing Russian roulette with the US economy,” Biden, who has been working to win approval of his ambitious tax and spending agenda in the narrowly divided US Congress, said at that time.

A Senate aide, who asked not to be identified, said the deal announced on Thursday calls for a debt limit increase of $480bn from the current $28.4 trillion, the Reuters news agency reported.

If approved by the Senate and House of Representatives, the US debt limit would then be set at $28.9 trillion.