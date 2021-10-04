Skip links

OPEC+ sticks to existing oil output pact as prices soar

OPEC+ agreed to stick to its original plan to add 400,000 barrels per day to markets in November despite growing calls to further loosen the taps.

Constrained supply, booming demand and approaching winter months in the Northern Hemisphere set the perfect storm to send oil prices skyrocketing [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]
By Radmilla Suleymanova
4 Oct 2021

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, agreed to stick to its existing plan to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the global market in November amid a worsening global energy crunch.

Monday’s decision came amid calls for the oil cartel to further loosen the taps in order to cool heated prices. Instead, oil prices soared on news of the decision, with global benchmark Brent hitting above $81 a barrel.

United States West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $78 Monday, after gaining for the past six weeks.

Demand will likely spike in the coming months as winter approaches in the Northern Hemisphere and more fuel will be needed to heat homes.

“OPEC+ faces a much tighter supply market now than at the last meeting, especially as the September rally was supported by an active hurricane season,” Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy, told Al Jazeera.

A constrained supply environment and a demand spike as countries come out of COVID-19 lockdowns have caused the perfect storm for a global energy crisis.

“Absent a significant change of course by OPEC+ to its current production plan, which we now know there won’t be, the current climb in prices is likely to continue,” Reed Blakemore, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, told Al Jazeera.

OPEC+ faced pressure from crude consumers such as the US to loosen the taps and help lower prices. Oil prices have spiked 50 percent in 2021, threatening to put the brakes on the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The cartel is the most impactful supply-side market participant, according to Rystad Energy, which forecasts that there is still about 10 million bpd of spare oil production capacity worldwide and that OPEC+ has the lever on 9.2 million bpd.

The cartel agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day each month until next April in order to phase out 5.8 million bpd of existing cuts. OPEC+ had agreed to take barrels off the market after COVID-19 shutdowns essentially wiped out demand for crude in 2020.

“It’s important to remember that today’s meeting was related to November production levels, so any decision today would likely have been more of a signal rather than changing the fundamentals, which are currently driving a rally across the broader energy sector,” Blakemore explained.

A lot can happen over the course of a month, however, and OPEC+ is set to meet again on November 3.

“If we get to the next meeting and prices are still climbing, then there will be significantly more pressure for OPEC+ to intervene,” Blakemore said. “Especially if tightness in gas markets increases and the current boost to oil demand as a result of fuel switching proves to be a much more of a medium-term trend.”

Source: Al Jazeera

