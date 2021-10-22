Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Economy|Financial Markets

Trump-tied SPAC skyrockets 1,225%

Trump fans pumped the Digital World Acquisition stock on Reddit and Stocktwits, triggering a halt for volatility on Friday.

The former United States president’s new enterprise, which will kick off a social media company called Truth Social, will be in operation by the first quarter of 2022, according to a press release [File: Al Drago/Bloomberg]
By Lynn Thomasson and Bailey LipschultzBloomberg
Published On 22 Oct 2021

Former President Donald Trump’s media company is proving a hit with day traders.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. have skyrocketed 1,225% since an announcement that the blank-check company will merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The stock nearly tripled to $131.90 when the U.S. stock market opened Friday morning before triggering a halt for volatility after it quadrupled on Thursday.

Trump’s fans on social media have pumped the stock on Reddit and StockTwits, fueling heavy trading. On Thursday, the special-purpose acquisition company was the top purchase on Fidelity’s platform with about 55,000 buy orders from customers. That demand carried on Friday with more than 20,000 buy orders being registered on Fidelity’s platform, double the buying seen in the second-most actively traded stock Phunware Inc., a newly crowned MEME stock.

The former president’s new enterprise will be in operation by the first quarter of 2022, according to a news release. It plans to start a social media company called Truth Social. The moves, if all goes according to plan, would occur well ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The stock was the most actively traded company with a market value above $500 million. About 35 million shares had changed hands by 9:30 a.m. in New York, according to Bloomberg data.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Gunfire and sectarian anger renew civil war fears in Lebanon

Trump’s new social media backer tied to China lifestyle venture

US intel warns China could dominate AI, gain military edge

Pain at the pump: Turks brace for double-digit gas as lira tanks

Most Read

Actor Alec Baldwin shoots filmer dead with prop gun on set

Afghan journalists lament ‘bleak’ future for media under Taliban

As UK resists COVID measures, experts fear ‘devastating winter’

China tested hypersonic weapons twice, ‘stunned’ US: Report