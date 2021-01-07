Boeing to pay $2.5bn to resolve 737 MAX criminal probe in US

Two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people in total.

Boeing Co will pay over $2.5bn to resolve the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, the DOJ said.

The DOJ said the settlement includes a criminal monetary penalty of $243.6m, compensation payments to Boeing’s 737 MAX airline customers of $1.77bn, and the establishment of a $500m crash-victim beneficiaries fund to compensate the heirs, relatives and legal beneficiaries of the passengers.

Two deadly crashes in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019 killed 346 people in total. In both crashes, the 737 MAX system pushed the nose down repeatedly based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.

The MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019, days after the second crash. Reports by committees from the US House of Representatives and the Senate faulted Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for failures in the process of certifying the plane.

In November, the FAA approved changes that Boeing made to the automated flight-control system implicated in crashes.

Boeing’s 737 MAX then resumed passenger flights in the US in late December for the first time since the 20-month safety ban was lifted.