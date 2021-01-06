Live
Economy|Technology

Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps

Ban includes transactions with Alipay, owned by Jack Ma’s Ant Group, which is also under regulatory pressure in China.

Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, is one of the payment apps being targeted by the Trump administration [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, is one of the payment apps being targeted by the Trump administration [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
6 Jan 2021

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group’s Alipay, the White House said, escalating tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office this month.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities are planning to force Ant Group to share troves of consumer-credit data, a further push to curb what Beijing regards as its unfair competitive advantage over smaller rivals, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump’s executive order, first reported by the Reuters news agency, tasks the Department of Commerce with defining which transactions will be banned under the directive and targets Tencent Holdings Ltd’s QQ Wallet and WeChat Pay as well as Alipay.

The move is aimed at curbing the threat to Americans posed by Chinese software applications, which have large user bases and access to sensitive data, a senior official told Reuters.

A US-based Tencent spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

The order signed by Trump also names CamScanner, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate and WPS Office. It says, “The United States must take aggressive action against those who develop or control Chinese connected software applications to protect our national security.”

A US official told Reuters that even though the order gave the Commerce Department 45 days to act, the department plans to act before January 20 when Trump leaves office to identify prohibited transactions.

‘Vast swaths of information’

Trump’s order says “by accessing personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, Chinese connected software applications can access and capture vast swaths of information from users, including sensitive personally identifiable information and private information”.

It added the data collection “would permit China to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, and build dossiers of personal information”.

The Chinese embassy in Washington, DC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another official said the order mirrors earlier Trump executive orders signed in August directing the Department of Commerce to block some transactions with WeChat and Chinese-owned TikTok seeking to bar some transactions that have been blocked by US courts.

Any new transactions prohibited by the Trump administration are likely to encounter similar court challenges as the Commerce Department faced when it sought to block transactions with WeChat and TikTok. The department’s orders would have effectively banned the Chinese app’s use in the US and barred Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s app stores from offering them for download for new users.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement he supports Trump’s “commitment to protecting the privacy and security of Americans from threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party”.

The US Commerce Department added dozens of Chinese companies, including the country’s top chipmaker SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, to a trade blacklist [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
The latest action has been under debate within the administration for an extended period. Many administration officials are eager to cement the hardline US position with China on a number of fronts before Trump leaves office.

Last month, the Commerce Department added dozens of Chinese companies, including the country’s top chipmaker SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, to a trade blacklist.

Also last month the administration published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a range of US goods and technology.

In November, the administration put on hold an effort to blacklist Ant Group, the Chinese financial technology company affiliated with e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Double trouble

Ant is also facing its own problems at home.

Not only are authorities preparing to regulate Ant’s lending business like a bank, which would cause it to supply more of its own funds when making loans, they are also planning to break what they see as the company’s monopoly over data, The Wall Street Journal reported citing officials and government advisers with knowledge of the regulatory matter.

Ant declined to comment on that issue, the paper said.

One plan being considered would require Ant to feed its data into a nationwide credit-reporting system run by the central bank, the People’s Bank of China, the people familiar with the matter told the Journal. Another option would be for Ant to reportedly share such information with a credit-rating company that is effectively controlled by the central bank.

Source : Reuters, The Wall Street Journal

Related

More from Economy

For first time, oil giant Exxon reveals full scope of emissions

Exxon's petroleum-product emissions in 2019 were the highest of all large Western oil firms, its data show, but it said the figures 'do not provide meaningful insight into the company's emission-reduction performance' [File: Bloomberg]

Double U-turn? US exchange may yet delist China telecoms firms

The New York Stock Exchange's U-turn on its decision to delist three Chinese telecommunications firms has sowed confusion among investors [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]

Kim says last five years ‘worst of the worst’ for North Korea

The gathering in Pyongyang is the first of its kind in five years, only the eighth in the nuclear-armed country's history, and comes weeks before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office [KCNA via Reuters]

Bitcoin slot machines? A patent could make them a reality

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased interest in bitcoin, especially among millennials, with about 44 percent of them planning to buy the cryptocurrency in the next five years, according to the Tokenist’s October survey [File: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg]
Most Read

How the Gulf crisis spurred Qatar to expand its military

Members of Qatar's armed forces march during the country's National Day parade [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

Egypt signs reconciliation deal with Qatar: Foreign ministry

‘Very disappointed’: WHO’s COVID experts blocked from China

China has dismissed criticism of its handling of the early weeks of the outbreak whether from governments overseas or from its own citizens [File: Alex Plavevski/EPA]