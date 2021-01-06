Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Brazil’s Bolsonaro accuses syringe makers of COVID price gouging

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused syringe makers of pushing up their prices after the government failed to buy hundreds of millions of syringes via auction for its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

'Prices soared after the Health Ministry expressed an interest in buying syringes," Bolsonaro wrote on social media [File: Eraldo Peres/AP]
'Prices soared after the Health Ministry expressed an interest in buying syringes," Bolsonaro wrote on social media [File: Eraldo Peres/AP]
6 Jan 2021

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused syringe makers on Wednesday of pushing up their prices after the government failed to buy hundreds of millions of syringes via auction for its COVID-19 vaccination drive, leading it to requisition surplus supplies.

“Prices soared after the Health Ministry expressed an interest in buying syringes,” Bolsonaro wrote on social media, adding that the government had suspended buying until prices return to normal.

Brazil’s three main syringe manufacturers met with Bolsonaro on Tuesday and agreed that each would supply 10 million syringes, along with needles to cover the initial stages of the country’s planned vaccinations.

“It was a requisition order and the companies have to obey it. This was almost a confiscation, but the government will pay,” said Paulo Henrique Fraccaro, head of Brazil’s medical supplies and equipment industry lobby group ABIMO.

Fraccaro said the government decided to requisition syringe supplies after it failed to draw bids last week at an electronic auction session. It had sought to buy 331 million syringes but purchased just 8 million, or 2.5 percent of its target, after it set reference prices that were below companies’ bids.

The Health Ministry offered 13 centavos (.13 reais or $0.02) per syringe in its November 29 tender, but most companies were asking for 22-48 centavos (.22-.48 reais or $0.04-0.09), depending on the characteristics, Fraccaro said.

While prices for the requisitioned syringes had not been agreed upon, Fraccaro said the government planned to open a second tender in one or two weeks with prices “adjusted” to today’s manufacturing reality.

Brazil has the worst COVID-19 death toll outside the United States, but has lagged behind neighbours Chile and Argentina in starting inoculations against the new coronavirus.

Bolsonaro wrote that Brazil’s states and municipalities have enough supplies to begin vaccinations, which are expected to start by the end of the month.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

NYSE pulls yet another U-turn on delisting China telecoms

The New York Stock Exchange's latest U-turn comes after United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin rebuked its shock decision to give the companies a reprieve [File: Bloomberg]

Dow up 500 points to new record as investors mull Georgia runoffs

Election workers in Fulton County, Georgia process absentee ballots for the United States Senate runoff election in Georgia [Ben Gray/AP]

Bitcoin soars past $35,000 to yet another record

More institutions and noted investors, from Paul Tudor Jones to Scott Minerd and Stan Druckenmiller, have either started allocating funds into Bitcoin or have said they are open to doing so [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Germany to require women on large firms’ boards

Just 12.8 percent of management board members at Germany's 30 largest listed companies are women [Daniel Roland/ AFP]
Most Read

Trump calls on supporters to march to the Capitol

President Donald Trump pressured Vice President Mike Pence to block the election certification on Wednesday [Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Pres]

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

How the Gulf crisis spurred Qatar to expand its military

The sharp downturn in relations with its large and well-armed neighbours has forced Qatar to re-evaluate its military [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]