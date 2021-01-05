Live
Economy|OPEC

Oil climbs five percent on Saudi voluntary oil production cut

Saudi Arabia will make additional, voluntary oil production cuts of one million barrels per day in February and March as part of a wider OPEC+ deal to hold output steady.

The Saudi production cut is part of a broader deal between OPEC and its allies led by Russia to hold output steady amid concerns that new coronavirus lockdowns will hit demand [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
The Saudi production cut is part of a broader deal between OPEC and its allies led by Russia to hold output steady amid concerns that new coronavirus lockdowns will hit demand [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
5 Jan 2021

Oil prices climbed nearly five percent on Tuesday after news that Saudi Arabia will make voluntary cuts to its oil output, while tension simmered following Iran’s seizure of a South Korean vessel.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose $2.51, or 4.9 percent, to settle at $53.60 a barrel. United States benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.31, or 4.9 percent, to settle at $49.93 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia will make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of one million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March. The cuts are part of a deal to persuade most producers from the group consisting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to hold output steady amid concerns that new coronavirus lockdowns will hit demand.

“Saudi Arabia put the cherry on the cake and if there is one way to describe what its voluntary cut means for the market, ‘happy hour’ is a pretty fitting term,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets.

OPEC+ resumed talks on Tuesday after reaching a deadlock over February oil output levels this week.

Saudi Arabia put the cherry on the cake.

Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy

An internal OPEC+ document dated January 4 and seen by Reuters news agency highlighted bearish risks and stressed that “the reimplementation of COVID-19 containment measures across continents, including full lockdowns, are dampening the oil demand rebound in 2021”.

Tensions around OPEC member Iran’s seizure of a South Korean vessel continued, as Iran said the Asian country owed it $7bn.

Still, bearish elements loom for the market. England began a new lockdown on Monday as its COVID-19 cases surged. Coronavirus lockdowns have gutted fuel demand since early last year.

On Tuesday, investors awaited industry data on US crude stockpiles, which were seen lower last week for the fourth week in a row, while inventories of refined products likely rose, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Bitcoin slot machines? A patent could make them a reality

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased interest in bitcoin, especially among millennials, with about 44 percent of them planning to buy the cryptocurrency in the next five years, according to the Tokenist’s October survey [File: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg]

World Bank urges ‘greener, smarter, more equitable’ recovery path

'Left unaddressed, the problem of unsustainable debt, and restructurings that do too little, will delay vital recoveries, especially in the poorest countries,' World Bank President David Malpass warned [File: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]

Iran’s steel sector in crosshairs of latest US sanctions

Tuesday's blacklistings by the United States Treasury take aim at Iran's steel industry [File: Raheb Homavandi/Reuters]

Indonesia’s two most valuable startups move towards merging

Indonesia's ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek is in advanced discussions about merging with local e-commerce pioneer PT Tokopedia, ahead of a planned initial public offering of the combined entity, sources tell Bloomberg [Bloomberg]
Most Read

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

How the Gulf crisis spurred Qatar to expand its military

Members of Qatar's armed forces march during the country's National Day parade [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Egypt signs reconciliation deal with Qatar: Foreign ministry

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]