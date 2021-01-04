Slack kicks off first Monday of 2021 with a service outage

The first Monday of the New Year had a nasty surprise in store for remote workers as Slack, the wildly popular messaging app for teams, experienced a massive outage.

According to Downdetector, a platform that offers real-time status updates on websites, Slack users started experiencing difficulties shortly after 9.30am Eastern Time (14:23 GMT).

At 10:14am ET (15:14 GMT), Slack posted a status update warning its users: “Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we’ll follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused.”

A status update posted at 10:44am ET (15:44 GMT) said, “We’re still investigating the ongoing connectivity issues with Slack. There’s no additional information to share just yet, but we’ll follow up in 30 minutes. Thanks for bearing with us.”

Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption. https://t.co/A17yXzyV5a — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) January 4, 2021

