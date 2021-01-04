Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Slack kicks off first Monday of 2021 with a service outage

The first Monday of the New Year had a nasty surprise in store for remote workers as Slack, the wildly popular messaging app for teams, experienced a massive outage. 

According to Downdetector, a platform that offers real-time status updates on websites, Slack users started experiencing difficulties shortly after 14:23 GMT [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]
According to Downdetector, a platform that offers real-time status updates on websites, Slack users started experiencing difficulties shortly after 14:23 GMT [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]
By 
Al Jazeera Staff
4 Jan 2021

The first Monday of the New Year had a nasty surprise in store for remote workers as Slack, the wildly popular messaging app that teams use to collaborate, experienced a massive outage.

According to Downdetector, a platform that offers real-time status updates on websites, Slack users started experiencing difficulties shortly after 9.30am Eastern Time (14:23 GMT).

At 10:14am ET (15:14 GMT), Slack posted a status update warning its users: “Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we’ll follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused.”

A status update posted at 10:44am ET (15:44 GMT) said, “We’re still investigating the ongoing connectivity issues with Slack. There’s no additional information to share just yet, but we’ll follow up in 30 minutes. Thanks for bearing with us.”

This story is developing.

 

Source : Al Jazeera
More from Economy

Social media wants to know: Where is Jack Ma?

China's highest-profile entrepreneur has not appeared in a public setting since a late October forum in Shanghai where he blasted China's regulatory system in a speech that put him on a collision course with officials [File: Charles Platiau/Reuters]

Dow, S&P kick off New Year notching new all-time highs

Among stocks making headlines on Monday were shares of Tesla, which continued their relentless rise, jumping more than five percent to yet a new record in early morning trading in New York [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

Cue the volatility: Brakes slam on bitcoin’s New Year rally

Bitcoin's record high of $34,800 came less than three weeks after it crossed $20,000 for the first time, on December 16 [File: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg]

‘Worst situation you can ever be in’: What Gen Z thinks of Brexit

Emmanuel Onapa says Brexit has unleashed an undercurrent of racism in the UK [Courtesy: Emmanuel Onapa]
Most Read

S Africa COVID variant more infectious than UK strain: Hancock

Hancock said Britain needs to tighten restrictions in some areas of the country to tackle the rapid spread of a new variant [Reuters]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

Has a ‘fifth generation war’ started between India and Pakistan?

Pakistani Rangers and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel salute their national flags as they perform during the daily beating of the retreat ceremony on the India-Pakistan Border at Wagah on February 20, 2017 [File: AFP/Narinder Nanu]

UK judge blocks US request to extradite Assange

In court, Assange's lawyers argued that the case was political and an assault on journalism and freedom of speech [Priscilla Coleman/MB Media]