Live
Economy|Financial Markets
Bloomberg

Winter blues: US stocks see worst week since October amid turmoil

Global stocks also fell the most since late October after day traders hatching stock bets roiled hedge funds and strained trading platforms.

The S&P 500 Index fell almost 2 percent, posting its biggest weekly decline in three months as day traders’ bids for heavily shorted stocks drove speculation hedge funds would need to reduce their market exposure [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
The S&P 500 Index fell almost 2 percent, posting its biggest weekly decline in three months as day traders’ bids for heavily shorted stocks drove speculation hedge funds would need to reduce their market exposure [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
By 
Kamaron Leach and Robert Brand
Bloomberg
29 Jan 2021

Global equities slumped in a broad retreat that extended across industries amid lingering concerns that retail trading was creating havoc and as traders mulled an uncertain outlook for deploying coronavirus vaccines. Treasury yields rose.

The S&P 500 Index fell almost 2%, turning negative for the year and posting its biggest weekly decline in three months as day traders’ bids for heavily-shorted stocks fueled speculation hedge funds would need to reduce their market exposure. GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared in a return of volatility for stocks popular in internet chat rooms as brokerages said they would start to ease trading restrictions imposed after wild swings this week.

Global stocks also fell the most since late October, partly on the turmoil caused by hoards of day traders hatching stock bets that roiled hedge funds and strained trading platforms. Meanwhile, investors were left to ponder the outlook for the pandemic as Johnson & Johnson said its one-shot vaccine generated strong protection against Covid-19, though it was less effective against the South Africa variant. The European Union escalated the fight over vaccine supplies with an emergency plan to restrict exports.

“Extended and stricter lockdowns do not bode well for the economy,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING Groep. “Demand from China could also weaken on the back of lockdowns.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped almost 2% in a broad decline. Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB fell after warning it’s still in “crisis mode,” with 40% of stores shut. Bootmaker Dr. Martens Plc jumped 22% as it ended its first day of trading in London.

Elsewhere, a glut of liquidity sent short-term U.S. dollar borrowing costs to a record low. But in China, a money-market rate surged to the highest in almost six years, reflecting tighter financial conditions even after the central bank extended credit for the first time this week.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 Index fell 1.9% at 4 p.m. in New York.
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.9%.
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 1.6%.
  • The MSCI Emerging Markets index dropped 1.6%.

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.
  • The euro strengthened 0.1% to $1.2135.
  • The British pound slipped 0.2% to $1.3698.
  • The yen dropped 0.5% to 104.73 per dollar.

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.09%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to -0.52%.
  • The U.K.’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 0.325%.

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $52.22 a barrel.
  • Gold rose 0.1% to $1,844.93 an ounce.
Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Huawei CFO case: Judge rejects Meng’s request to nix security

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has been under house arrest in Vancouver, Canada since her arrest at the airport there in December 2018 [File: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]

Robinhood weathers storm with $1bn lifeline as fallout continues

Robinhood Markets said it received a cash infusion of more than $1bn as the controversy over its decision to limit certain trades continues [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]

GameStop Reddit bros, polarised US media and $55m space tickets

Three men will shell out $55m each to venture to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket next year as part of Axiom Space's first private crew [File: NASA TV/AFP]

Why are stocks of failing companies rallying on Wall Street?

Most Read

China will ‘no longer recognise’ UK passport for Hong Kong people

Beijing's move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost three million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from January 31 [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Trump went around Palestinians to get UAE, Bahrain, Israel accord

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed the Abraham Accords at the White House in September 2020 [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

Canada to quarantine arriving travellers, suspend flights south

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country will require tests for those arriving in the country [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

Trump says he will stay in politics amid Republican discord

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy moved to cement Donald Trump's support for Republican candidates in next year's midterms [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]