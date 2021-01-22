Live
Economy|Climate Change
Bloomberg

Green prize: Elon Musk to give $100m for carbon capture solution

Extracting carbon dioxide from the air is seen as an increasingly viable way of reducing a key driver of climate change.

The net worth of Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc surged in the past year, boosting him past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
The net worth of Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc surged in the past year, boosting him past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
By 
Devon Pendleton
Bloomberg
22 Jan 2021

Elon Musk said he plans to donate $100 million toward a prize for the best carbon capture technology, weeks after he became the world’s richest person.

Musk made the announcement Thursday on Twitter, his preferred medium of communication, and said details would come next week.

The Tesla Inc. co-founder’s net worth surged in the past year, boosting him past Jeff Bezos, as the carmaker delivered consistent profits, attracted legions of retail investors and earned inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.

The South African-born entreprenuer is now worth $201.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

One of his first reactions on becoming the wealthiest human — after an initial shrug — was to solicit advice on how to give it away.

Musk, 49, is a philanthropy neophyte compared with those he just leapfrogged on the Bloomberg ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.

Despite signing the Giving Pledge, Musk has done relatively little publicly in the way of charity. He’s donated more than $257 million to the Musk Foundation — equivalent to about 0.1% of his current net worth — which in turn distributed $65 million between 2016 and 2018 to about 200 nonprofits, according to an analysis by Quartz.

By turning to social media to solicit input on philanthropy, Musk is following in the path of Bezos, who asked his followers on Twitter for suggestions on charitable giving in 2017.

Musk’s focus on carbon capture is in line with his other business interests, which largely focus on technological solutions to urgent environmental problems.

Carbon capture and storage is a mix of different technologies, which all share one goal: trapping carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that’s warming the planet, and stopping it from being dumped in the atmosphere. It can be installed to capture emissions from power plants, industry or even directly from the air.

There are about two dozen large scale plants around the world, which can capture about 40 million metric tons of CO2 each year–about 0.1% of the global annual total.

Musk has indicated that the reason he’s accumulating wealth is to give it away, or at least redirect it to his passion projects, namely, space exploration. “It’s going to take a lot of resources to build a city on Mars,” he told German publisher Axel Springer. “I want to be able to contribute as much as possible.”

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Google’s threat to block Australia over content fees sparks anger

Peter Lewis, a technology expert, says Google's threat is part of a pattern of behaviour that is chilling for anyone who values democracy [File: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP]

Lebanon central bank chief says he’ll comply with Swiss probe

Once regarded as a pillar of stability in crisis-prone Lebanon, Riad Salameh has a reputation that has been tarnished by the country’s unprecedented financial crisis, which began in late 2019 [File: Hussein Malla/AP]

Bitcoin bites: Cryptocurrency closes at three-week low

Bitcoin has trended lower ever since breaking through $40,000 with losses accelerating over the past two days [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]

Brazil’s most vulnerable communities face COVID food crisis

Even before COVID-19, some 13 million Brazilians were living in extreme poverty [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Most Read

QAnon in disarray as reality of Biden presidency settles

Qanon activists rally to show their support for Fox News outside their headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City on November 2, 2020 [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

Meet Doug Emhoff, the first ‘Second Gentleman’ in US history

With Kamala Harris as US Vice President, her husband Doug Emhoff becomes the first 'Second Gentleman' in US history [File: Michael Perez/AP]

COVID ‘could have been contained’: Taiwan’s ex-health minister

Taiwan's former health minister Dr Chen Chien-jen says the pandemic could have been contained if action had been taken in December and China had been more open about what was happening in Wuhan [File: Li Yun/Xinhua via AP Photo]

Filings reveal how the pandemic devastated Trump’s businesses

Former United States President Donald Trump's businesses have taken a serious hit during the coronavirus pandemic, records show [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]