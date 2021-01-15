Live
Economy|Trade War

Xi to former Starbucks CEO: Help repair US-China relations

United States-China relations have plunged to their lowest level in decades due to the tech and trade war.

A letter from President Xi Jinping to former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, reported Friday by the official Xinhua News Agency, was a rare direct communication from China's paramount leader to a foreign business figure [File: Andy Wong/AP Photo]
15 Jan 2021

China’s President Xi Jinping is asking former CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks to help repair United States-Chinese relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid a tariff war and tension over technology and security.

A letter from Xi to Schultz reported Friday by the official Xinhua News Agency was a rare direct communication from China’s paramount leader to a foreign business figure. Schultz opened Starbucks’s first China outlet in 1999 and is a frequent visitor to the country.

Xi wrote to Schultz “to encourage him and Starbucks to continue to play an active role in promoting Chinese-US economic and trade cooperation and the development of bilateral relations”, Xinhua reported. No text of the letter was released.

Xinhua gave no indication whether the letter reflected an initiative to ask US corporate leaders to help change policy after President-elect Joe Biden takes office next week.

Economists and political analysts say Biden is likely to try to revive cooperation with Beijing over North Korea and other political issues. But few changes on trade are expected due to widespread frustration in Washington over China’s human rights record and accusations of technology theft.

The Cabinet press office didn’t immediately respond to questions about what Xi wanted Schultz to do and whether he contacted other American business leaders.

Schultz, who was the Starbucks CEO until 2017 and chairman until 2018, led an aggressive expansion that made China its biggest market outside the US. Starbucks says it has more than 4,700 stores and 58,000 employees in almost 190 Chinese cities.

Schultz said in 2019 that he was considering running for president as an independent but later dropped the idea.

Xinhua said Xi was responding to a letter from Schultz that congratulated the Chinese leader on “the completion of a well-off society” under his leadership, Xinhua said.

Source : AP

