Live
Economy|Poverty and Development
Bloomberg

Andrew Yang kicks off NYC mayoral run with basic income promise

Andrew Yang, tech entrepreneur and vocal advocate of Universal Basic Income (UBI), officially declared his run for New York City mayor.

Andrew Yang's basic income programme would start by providing $2,000 a year to half a million New Yorkers in extreme poverty [File: Bloomberg]
Andrew Yang's basic income programme would start by providing $2,000 a year to half a million New Yorkers in extreme poverty [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Shelly Banjo
Bloomberg
14 Jan 2021

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, a former presidential contender, officially declared his run for New York City mayor.

In a campaign video released late Wednesday on Twitter, Yang put forth an agenda that included a guaranteed minimum income, bringing universal high-speed Internet, starting a “people’s bank” and reopening New York City “intelligently” from the pandemic.

“I moved to New York City 25 years ago,” he said in the video. “I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our city in so much pain breaks my heart.”

His agenda includes a focus on New York City’s nightlife. On his campaign website, Yang pledges to make permanent outdoor dining, “to-go cocktails” and other temporary measures put in place during the pandemic. He also says he wants to attract so-called TikTok hype houses, where social-media influencers live together in big mansions and shoot videos together.

Yang’s basic income program would start by providing $2,000 a year to half a million New Yorkers in extreme poverty. Participants would receive the cash through monthly transfers to a bank account opened in their name at a newly-created “People’s Bank.”

His most detailed policy focuses on reviving the city’s small businesses. He pledged to open 15,000 small businesses by 2022 and also offered a bevy of unconventional ideas, including buying heaters in bulk and then selling them to restaurants that are serving customers in the frigid outdoors as indoor dining remains shut. He also suggested the city make an investment in Cinch Market, a Brooklyn startup that brings together small businesses on one online platform, whose tagline is “Shop Brooklyn Not Bezo$.”

Yang, 46, whose two kids attend public school in the city, also said he wanted to subsidize broadband for schools, expand the city’s universal preschool program, and reform the school system’s admissions process. “There will be no recovery without schools being open and teaching children safely every day,” he said.

Yang had filed paperwork with the city last month to explore a run. He joins more than two dozen people running for the seat, including Ray McGuire, the former vice chairman of Citigroup Inc.; Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams, city Comptroller Scott Stringer and former U.S. Housing Secretary Shaun Donovan. Incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio is prevented by term limits from running again. Some initial polling shows Yang will start as one of the early frontrunners in the race.

His campaign has already gotten off to a rocky start. Yang drew scrutiny in recent weeks for his decision to flee the city during the pandemic and go to his home in the Hudson Valley, and comments he made about virtual schooling that critics say came across as tone deaf. In an interview with the New York Times, he asked, “Can you imagine trying to have two kids on virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment, and then trying to do work yourself?” His competitors pounced. “Yes, actually I can,” wrote city comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott M. Stringer, about his own two children.

New York’s next mayor will face a number of economic and health challenges. More than 25,000 New Yorkers have died from Covid-19. The city also faces a $3.8 billion deficit for the budget year beginning July, according to state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Through October, New York City has recovered just 37% of the 944,100 jobs lost in March and April, when officials imposed an economic shutdown on non-essential businesses. The election is set to take place in November, with primaries in June.

Born in Schenectady, New York, to immigrants from Taiwan, Yang worked for several startups before becoming chief executive officer of a Manhattan test-preparation company that was sold to Kaplan Inc. in 2009. In 2017, he declared his run for president.

Yang built that campaign on a promise of $1,000 a month to every adult, with a tax on tech companies. He ended his bid in February 2020, but a longer-than-expected run throughout the Democratic primaries brought him a national platform that he used to campaign for President-Elect Joe Biden and Democrats who took control of the Senate.

(Updates with Yang’s comments on education in ninth paragraph)
–With assistance from Henry Goldman.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Delta remains cautious after massive $12.4bn loss in 2020

United States air travel in the fourth quarter was down more than 60 percent compared with the previous year, as travel restrictions and coronavirus fears kept most travellers grounded [File: Charlie Riedel/AP Photo]

Venezuela mulls letting private firms operate state oilfields

PDVSA's logo is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro is seeking to attract investments to the OPEC nation [File: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters]

As coalition breaks down, Italian PM battles to keep gov’t afloat

Prime Minister Conte himself has said nothing in public since Matteo Renzi quit, and has given no indication that he was ready to hand in his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella [Remo Casilli/Reuters]

WhatsApp battles privacy concerns in India – its biggest market

A WhatsApp advertisement is seen on the front pages of newspapers at a stall in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Most Read

Vote count under way in Uganda’s presidential election

Electoral commission officials start to count ballot papers for the presidential election at a polling centre in Kampala, Uganda, on January 14, 2021 [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Eric Trump blames business backlash on liberal ‘cancel culture’

Eric Trump (right) dismissed the hits as no big threat to a company that has minimal debt – $400m against billions in assets – and can always tap its vast real estate holdings for cash, not to mention the allegiance of those sticking by the president [File: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]

‘Bills don’t lie’: Pop megastar Shakira sells 145-song catalogue

Shakira, who performed during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, sold her song catalogue as the coronavirus pandemic has all but shut down live concert earnings and a growing list of musicians have sought to monetise their back catalogues [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]