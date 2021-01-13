Live
Economy|Trade War

Trump scraps plan to ban China’s Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: Sources

Senior US officials had been considering plans to add the firms to a list of alleged Chinese military companies, which would have subjected them to a US investment ban.

United States President Donald Trump's administration had been considering plans to blacklist Chinese tech titans Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
13 Jan 2021

The administration of United States President Donald Trump has scrapped plans to blacklist Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency, providing a brief reprieve to Beijing’s top corporates amid a broader crackdown by Washington.

Senior officials in the administration had been considering plans to add the firms to a list of alleged Chinese military companies, which would have subjected them to a new US investment ban.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is widely seen as taking a more dovish stance on China, pushed back, freezing the plans, the people said. Even so, the Trump administration plans to move forward this week with a bid to add as many as nine other Chinese companies to the list, one of the people said.

The Treasury and State Departments and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The abrupt decision throws into stark relief the deep divisions within Washington on China policy, even as outgoing President Trump seeks to cement his tough-on-China legacy and lock President-elect Joe Biden into aggressive measures against the world’s second-largest economy.

Last month, the White House added China’s top chipmaker, SMIC, and oil giant CNOOC to the blacklist, as first reported by Reuters. Trump also unveiled an executive order in January banning US transactions with eight Chinese apps including Ant Group’s Alipay.

While Trump touted a trade deal inked between the rival nations, relations between Washington and Beijing soured last year over China’s handling of the deadly coronavirus and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.

Source : Reuters

