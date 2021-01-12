Live
Bloomberg

Where to next? Bitcoin rebounds after 11 percent slide

The bounce-back still leaves investors in the dark about what lies ahead for the cryptocurrency.

The latest bout of roller-coaster volatility recalls past boom-and-bust cycles including the 2017 bubble, and leaves investors debating whether this is a healthy correction or the end of the latest bull run for cryptocurrencies [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Eric Lam
Bloomberg
12 Jan 2021

Bitcoin rebounded after Monday’s steep plunge left investors grasping for clues about what lies ahead for the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

The digital coin rose 4.9% to $35,616 as of 11:30 a.m. in London, following yesterday’s 11% slide. The latest bout of roller-coaster volatility recalls past boom and bust cycles including the 2017 bubble, and has investors debating whether this is a healthy correction or the end of the latest bull run for cryptocurrencies.

“We think a pull back is healthy,” said David Grider, lead digital strategist with Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC, who added he doesn’t think the recent price action indicates that Bitcoin has already topped out.

Investors who bought the digital coin a year ago are still sitting on gains exceeding 300%. Pinpointing who is mainly responsible for the rally is one of the many crypto mysteries — Bitcoin funds, momentum chasers, billionaires, day traders, companies and even institutional investors have all been cited.

Just as hard is working out what caused the recent two-day drop of as much as 26%. For some, a bounce in the dollar may be among the reasons. The greenback has snapped a prolonged losing streak after rising U.S. government bond yields bolstered its allure.

“There’s signs that retail investors are taking profit,” said Ryan Rabaglia, the global head of trading at OSL. “Heightened volatility is often correlated with an uptick in retail participation.”

At the same time, the world remains awash with monetary and fiscal stimulus, and some of that wall of money could yet gravitate to crypto assets. Bitcoin believers continue to tout the digital currency as a viable hedge for inflation risk and the potential debasement of fiat currencies. Some forecasts for its long-term price range from $146,000 to $400,000.

Source : Bloomberg

