Live
Economy|Bashar al-Assad

Syria seeks more Russian investment as US sanctions lash economy

President Bashar al-Assad says he wanted to boost business ties with Russia to help Damascus cope with new US sanctions.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other officials on Monday attend a meeting in Damascus, Syria [Reuters via Russian Foreign Ministry]
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other officials on Monday attend a meeting in Damascus, Syria [Reuters via Russian Foreign Ministry]
7 Sep 2020

President Bashar al-Assad on Monday said he wants to expand business ties with Russia to help Damascus cope with new United States sanctions on Syria’s already crippled economy that threaten to undermine military gains achieved with Moscow’s help.

Al-Assad, speaking in comments made during a meeting in Damascus with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and carried by state media, said he wanted Russian investment in key areas of the economy.

Officials from Syria and Russia, whose military support since 2015 helped Damascus reverse gains made by armed groups, have said the two sides plan to boost trade ties and will review energy, mining and power projects.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, and Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid Muallem on Monday attended a news conference in Damascus, Syria [File: Omar Sanadiki/Reuters]

Borisov told a televised news conference Moscow had presented in July an agreement to expand economic ties that was being studied by Damascus. He said he expected it would be sealed in December, during his next visit to Syria’s capital.

“Russia turned the tide for [al-]Assad and with the regime now facing its gravest challenges, Moscow is in a better position than any other time to further squeeze [al-]Assad,” said one Western diplomat who follows Syria.

Although al-Assad has now regained most of the territory he lost, the economy is in tatters, leaving many Syrians in poverty as the currency has lost 80 percent of its value.

Russia has criticised the new US sanctions that took effect in June under the so-called Caesar Act.

Washington said the sanctions, which penalise foreign firms dealing with Syrian government entities, aim to cut off revenue for al-Assad’s government and push him back into UN-led talks to end the conflict.

Syria is pinning its hopes on Russia, its biggest foreign ally, to help it shore up its economy. Syria’s main regional ally, Iran, is itself also struggling to cope under a separate round of US sanctions.

Hussam Taleb, a Syrian pro-government analyst, told Syrian state television the Russian visit would anger Washington which he said was “fighting us in our livelihood by passing the Caesar Act to deprive us of our wealth”.

Western diplomats say Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military involvement in Syria, its biggest Middle East intervention in decades, secured Moscow important regional influence and a bigger foothold in a naval base in Syria’s Tartus port.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh