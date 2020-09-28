Live
Economy|Arts and Culture

Big Hit IPO proves dynamite as BTS label priced at top of range

Big Hit Entertainment shares priced at 135,000 won – the top of its anticipated range for the initial public offering.

BTS perform during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screengrab image [Viacom handout via Reuters]
BTS perform during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screengrab image [Viacom handout via Reuters]
28 Sep 2020

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of the hugely popular South Korean boyband BTS, has priced its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at 135,000 won ($114.99) a share, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The pricing is at the top of the indicative range of 105,000-135,000 won ($89.45-114.99) a share that Big Hit, which was founded in 2005, announced earlier this month.

The label is hoping to cash in on BTS’s soaring popularity by offering slightly more than seven million shares to the public. The band members themselves have already been given a tranche of shares each, and the offer has fuelled huge excitement among their fans known as ARMY.

BTS broke into the US music scene in 2017 and are the first South Korean group to top the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. They performed the hit single, Dynamite, at the Grammy’s last month.

Big Hit is expected to list on the KOSPI in October.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from Economy

US judge suspends Trump’s TikTok download ban

US President Donald Trump is trying to ban the Chinese-owned TikTok app in the US [Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]

Qatar Airways gets $2bn state aid as losses grow amid COVID-19

Year '2019-20 has been one of the most difficult years in the airline's history,' the Doha-based carrier said [File: Karim Jaafar/AFP]

Some 3,500 companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Friday walks on the tarmac as he arrives on campaign travel at Dobbins Air Force Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, US [File: Tom Brenner]

US landlords sue over COVID-19 eviction ban as tenants struggle

Housing advocates worry that overturning these bans could cause homelessness to spike, forcing people to crowd into indoor spaces and shelters and worsening the spread of infection [File: Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo]
Most Read

World leaders call for end to clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Clashes broke out over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday [Armenian Defence Ministry via AFP]

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: Live news

The escalation is the heaviest between the two archfoes in recent years [Armenian Defense Ministry via AP]

Donald Trump paid no income tax in 10 of last 15 years: NY Times

Trump denied the report, calling it 'total fake news' [Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Israel’s ‘silent transfer’ of Palestinians out of Palestine

Salah Hammouri, a lawyer and activist, has had his residency status for East Jerusalem threatened by Israeli authorities [Courtesy: Salah Hammouri]