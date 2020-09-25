Live
Economy|Worker's Rights
Bloomberg

Tears at Boohoo? UK clothing chain criticised for labour issues

Independent review conducted after reports that contractors were paying workers less than minimum wage.

UK clothing retailer Boohoo said in 2016 it carried out regular, unscheduled checks of suppliers in the city of Leicester, but the head of a review found visits were announced ahead of time [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]
UK clothing retailer Boohoo said in 2016 it carried out regular, unscheduled checks of suppliers in the city of Leicester, but the head of a review found visits were announced ahead of time [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]
Bloomberg
25 Sep 2020

Boohoo Group Plc ignored warnings about significant labor violations at U.K. garment contractors, according to an independent review. The fashion retailer pledged to improve its auditing to fight such abuses.

Alison Levitt, a lawyer and former U.K. public prosecutor, led the review after reports of contractors that were paying less than minimum wage and skimping on safety precautions in Leicester amid a flareup of Covid-19 cases. Shares in Boohoo rose as much as 21% in London Friday morning.

“Growth and profit were prioritized to the extent that the company lost sight of other issues,” Levitt wrote in the report. “There were a series of warnings and red flags, both from inside and outside the company, which Boohoo ignored. By the time they began to take notice, it was too late.”

The company previously said that since 2016, it has been carrying out regular unscheduled inspections among suppliers in Leicester. Since then a number of investigations published in U.K. newspapers have alleged continuing violations of labor guidelines.

Levitt said she found evidence that workers at suppliers were indeed underpaid, and that generally inspection visits were announced ahead of time.

“If Boohoo is not prepared to take a long hard look at itself then the long-term prospects are bleak,” wrote Levitt.

Boohoo previously was accused of encouraging suppliers in Leicester to undercut each other on pricing, which critics said meant factories then cut corners on employee wages. Boohoo is by far the biggest user of factories in that city. Other rivals including Next Plc and Primark do not work in Leicester anymore.

Levitt recommended that Boohoo strengthen its sourcing teams and purchasing practices and had mandatory education and training for its buyers so they better understand the supply chain. There will be disciplinary procedures for any buyers who place orders with unauthorized suppliers.

Boohoo, which has previously been reluctant to publish the names of its suppliers, saying that’s commercially sensitive information, has now committed to listing the factories it works with every year. It will also invite new suppliers “who have a track record of ethical and sustainability practices.”

The chain will also set up a garment and textiles community trust to “address hardship experienced by those working in the local garment industry”. It will also work more with groups helping workers to understand their rights better.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

G7 to back debt freeze extension for poor nations: Report

The G20 country grouping in April offered the world's 73 poorest nations a freeze on debt service payments until the end of 2020. Pakistan stands to gain the most from the initiative in dollar terms, according to the World Bank [File: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

UN body advises Pakistan to stop issuing pilots’ licenses: Report

A Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 crashed into a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, on May 24, killing 98 people [File: Shahzaib Akber/EPA]

Australia’s latest economic stimulus: Easing bank lending rules

Though credit is cheap now with interest rates at record lows, Australian consumers have found it more difficult to obtain the loans they seek, with many giving up due to tough lending laws [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]

Ex-Cambridge Analytica head banned from running firms in UK

CEO of Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix was the director of the firm and five companies that had marketed themselves as offering clients 'bribery or honey trap stings' and 'voter disengagement campaigns', a UK agency said [File: Pedro Nunes/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Very sorry’: Kim Jong Un apologises for killing of South Korean

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has apologised to the South over the fatal shooting of a fisheries official earlier this week [File: KCNA via Reuters]

World in disarray: Angry exchanges at top UN meeting on COVID-19

The acrimonious meeting of the Security Council took place virtually rather than in-person [File: Mark Garten/United Nations via AFP]

Republican leader vows peaceful power transfer, splits with Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans spoke out about Trump not committing to a peaceful transition [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP]