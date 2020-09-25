Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Queen Elizabeth II reports $45m hit in income amid pandemic

The accounts show that the monarchy cost British taxpayers 69.4 million pounds ($88.2m) in the year to the end of March, an increase of 2.4 million pounds ($3.1m) on the previous financial year.

Releasing the royal household’s annual accounts, the keeper of the privy purse said a lack of income from visitors to royal buildings was likely to bring a general funding shortfall of 15 million pounds ($19m) over three years [File: Sean Gallup/Getty Images]
Releasing the royal household’s annual accounts, the keeper of the privy purse said a lack of income from visitors to royal buildings was likely to bring a general funding shortfall of 15 million pounds ($19m) over three years [File: Sean Gallup/Getty Images]
25 Sep 2020

The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II and her family are facing a 35 million pound ($45m) hit from the coronavirus pandemic, partly due to a shortage of tourists, the monarch’s money manager said on Friday.

Releasing the royal household’s annual accounts, Keeper of the Privy Purse Michael Stevens said a lack of income from visitors to royal buildings was likely to bring a general funding shortfall of 15 million pounds ($19m) over three years.

He said the impact of the pandemic is also likely to cause a 20 million-pound ($25.4m) shortfall in a 10-year, 369 million-pound ($469m) programme to replace antiquated heating, plumbing and wiring at Buckingham Palace, the queen’s London home.

Officials have said the palace’s ageing infrastructure, which had its last significant upgrade after World War II, is at risk of a catastrophic failure if it is not replaced.

The royal household’s annual accounts show that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, paid an undisclosed sum to reimburse the public purse for rent and refurbishment of their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Stevens said the royal household would not ask for more government money but would “look to manage the impact through our own efforts and efficiencies”.

Buckingham Palace has already introduced a staff pay freeze and a halt to hiring.

The accounts show that the monarchy cost British taxpayers 69.4 million pounds ($88.2m) in the year to the end of March, an increase of 2.4 million pounds ($3.1m) on the previous financial year.

The accounts also show that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, paid an undisclosed sum to reimburse the public purse for rent and refurbishment of their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle. The exact sum will appear in next year’s accounts. The renovation costs alone for the home were 2.4 million pounds ($3.1m).

Harry, 36, and the former Meghan Markle, 39, married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple announced early this year they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California in the United States.

Harry and Meghan signed a lucrative deal this month to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for streaming service Netflix.

Source : AP

Related

More from Economy

Facebook critics start rival, independent ‘oversight board’

A group of prominent Facebook critics, including one of the social network's early investors and a journalist facing jail time in the Philippines, is calling for 'proper independent scrutiny' of the company. [File: Jeff Chiu/AP Photo]

US stocks tread water as uncertainty clouds outlook

The US flag is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

Trade to human rights: Trajectory of Trump’s China policy

US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 2019 [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Domestic violence ‘pandemic’ is costing countries billions

Domestic violence burdens health, police and judicial services, leads to absenteeism at work and school, and permanently damages children who witness it, affecting future generations, study finds [File: Getty Images]
Most Read

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP]

World in disarray: Angry exchanges at top UN meeting on COVID-19

The acrimonious meeting of the Security Council took place virtually rather than in-person [File: Mark Garten/United Nations via AFP]

Israelis appeal against training of India police accused of abuse

An Indian army officer in Srinagar displays the Tavor-21, an Israeli-made rifle [File: Fayaz Kabli/Reuters]

Republican leader vows peaceful power transfer, splits with Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans spoke out about Trump not committing to a peaceful transition [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]