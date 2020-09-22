Live
TikTok floats social media coalition to police harmful content

Proposal for self-policing body comes as networking apps face mounting criticism over privacy and misinformation.

TikTok did not name the companies it had reached out to but said it had proposed a meeting between the firms to discuss its proposal [File: Bloomberg]
22 Sep 2020

TikTok has proposed a global coalition of social media firms for early identification and removal of harmful content, the company said on Tuesday, as networking apps face a barrage of criticism about issues ranging from misinformation to data privacy.

The company, owned by China’s ByteDance and at the centre of a political battle between the United States and China, said it had sent letters to nine companies for a memorandum of understanding on content moderation.

Individual content review efforts by each platform can be advanced through a formal and collaborative approach, the short-video app said.

TikTok did not name the companies it had reached out to but said it had proposed a meeting between the firms to discuss the matter.

The app, a relative newcomer to the social media landscape, has had fewer instances of wrestling publicly with the persistent content moderation scandals that have dogged larger and more entrenched competitors like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc.

Separately, TikTok said on Tuesday it had removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating its terms of service.

“Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4 percent of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3 percent were removed before they received any views,” TikTok said in its transparency report.

The company said it got 1,768 requests for user data, with 290, or 16.4 percent, of those from US law enforcement agencies.

ByteDance has been racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after being at loggerheads with the US government. US officials have expressed concerns that personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app is being passed on to China’s Communist Party government.

