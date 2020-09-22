Live
Economy

Ren Zhiqiang: China jails Xi critic for 18 years for corruption

Ren Zhiqiang disappeared from public view in March after criticising Xi Jinping’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ren Zhiqiang was once among the ruling Communist Party's inner circle and the former chairman of Huayuan, a state-owned real estate group [File: Color China Photo via AP]
Ren Zhiqiang was once among the ruling Communist Party's inner circle and the former chairman of Huayuan, a state-owned real estate group [File: Color China Photo via AP]
22 Sep 2020

An influential Chinese property tycoon who once referred to President Xi Jinping as a “clown” over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, has been jailed for 18 years on charges of corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds.

Ren Zhiqiang, once among the ruling Communist Party’s inner circle and the former chairman of Huayuan, a state-owned real estate group, was also fined 4.2 million yuan ($619,003), according to a statement from the Beijing No 2 Intermediate Court on Tuesday.

The court found Ren guilty of embezzling and misappropriating a total of 111 million yuan ($16.3m) and taking and receiving 1.25 million yuan ($184,000) in bribes, according to a notice on the judgement.

It also said Ren had abused his position, resulting in state-owned companies suffering a loss of 117 million yuan ($17.2m) while he made a profit of 19.41 million yuan ($2.9m).

The 69-year-old “voluntarily confessed to all charges”, the notice said, and would not appeal the court’s decision.

Nicknamed the “Big Cannon” for his outspokenness, Ren disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after he penned an essay referring to Xi as a clown over a February 23 speech the Chinese leader made about government efforts to battle the coronavirus.

A Chinese flag at Beijing No 2 Intermediate People’s Court where Ren was found guilty of corruption [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/ Reuters]

After studying the speech, Ren said he “saw not an emperor standing there exhibiting his ‘new clothes,’ but a clown stripped naked who insisted on continuing being emperor,” according to a version posted by China Digital Times, a US-based website.

The essay did not mention Xi by name.

“This epidemic has revealed the fact that the Party and government officials only care about protecting their own interests, and the monarch only cares about protecting their interests and core position,” Ren also wrote.

Beijing’s municipal anti-corruption watchdog later said he was under investigation for a “serious disciplinary violation” and had been expelled from the Communist Party in July.

That same month, a Beijing district accused him of using official funds on golf expenses, using office and residential spaces provided for free by businessmen, and unlawfully earning large profits.

Rights campaigners accuse Xi and the Communist Party of using corruption charges to silence dissent.

The space for civil society has become increasingly restrictive since Xi took power in 2012, with hundreds of activists and lawyers detained.

Source : News Agencies
More from Economy

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]

Layoffs averted: United Airlines reach deal with pilots

The Air Line Pilots Association said the deal will allow United to spread a reduced amount of flying across the airline's 13,000 pilots to save jobs at least until next June [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its ‘account frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" campaign against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

A still image taken from handout video footage of Azerbaijan's defence ministry shows Azerbaijani servicemen during a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan defence ministry handout via EPA]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]