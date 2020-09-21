Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
Economy|US Elections 2020

COVID-19 fears, stalled stimulus see Dow shed 500 points

Bank shares hammered on heels of report alleging several of them continue to profit from illicit activities.

US stocks dropped on Monday on fears that a fresh round of coronavirus lockdowns could be in the cards and Congress's continuing failure to pass a new round of virus relief aid [File: Bloomberg]
US stocks dropped on Monday on fears that a fresh round of coronavirus lockdowns could be in the cards and Congress's continuing failure to pass a new round of virus relief aid [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Radmilla Suleymanova
21 Sep 2020

Major stock indexes in the United States ended in the red on Monday as soaring coronavirus cases in Europe sparked fears of another round of lockdowns, while an increasingly acrimonious political environment in the US fed concerns that negotiations in Congress for a new round of virus relief aid will continue to stall.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the session down 509.72 points to close at 27,147.70.  The S&P 500 – a gauge for the health of US retirement and college savings reports – closed down 1.16 percent  at 3281.06 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 0.13 percent to finish at 10,778.80.

Shares of electric truck start-up Nikola closed down 19.3 percent after its founder Trevor Milton stepped down as executive chairman amid allegations of nepotism and fraud.

General Motors Co, which took an 11 percent stake in Nikola for about $2bn earlier this month, closed down 4.76 percent.

Bank stocks took a beating on Monday with Dow financials finishing 3 percent in the red after an investigation by BuzzFeed and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists based on a cache of leaked documents revealed that several major banks had transferred more than $2 trillion in suspect funds between 1999 and 2017.

Bucking the downward trend – shares of Oracle closed up 1.79 percent despite the US tech giant and China’s ByteDance issuing conflicting statements over the terms of a deal they reached that would allow popular video-sharing app TikTok to keep operating in the US.

Fears are mounting that a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions could be in the cards as Europe and the US head into the flu-heavy fall and winter seasons.

A worker dresses a mannequin as she waits for customers in a store in Miami, Florida, US [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]

The gloom slammed into shares of US travel related companies on Monday including airlines, hotel and cruise operators.

Investors are taking heed as US consumer sentiment and economic activity show signs of plateauing, while layoffs remain widespread. Some 30 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits from either state or federal programmes at the end of August.

Mounting economic worries are also being fuelled by Congress’s continuing failure to agree on a new round of virus relief aid to help struggling Americans.

The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, which has left an empty slot on the court to be filled, has intensified tensions in US politics in an already especially contentious presidential election.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from Economy

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]

Layoffs averted: United Airlines reach deal with pilots

The Air Line Pilots Association said the deal will allow United to spread a reduced amount of flying across the airline's 13,000 pilots to save jobs at least until next June [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" campaign against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

A still image taken from handout video footage of Azerbaijan's defence ministry shows Azerbaijani servicemen during a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan defence ministry handout via EPA]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]