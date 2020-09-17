Live
Economy|Corruption

US seeks to recover $300m in UK assets linked to 1MDB scandal

Scandal-hit Malaysian fund is at the heart of the US Department of Justice’s biggest-ever asset recovery effort.

The scandal at 1MDB led to massive protests in Malaysia and an historic loss for former Prime Minister Najib Razak and the ruling party in elections held in May 2018 [File: Sadiq Asyraf/AP Photo]
The scandal at 1MDB led to massive protests in Malaysia and an historic loss for former Prime Minister Najib Razak and the ruling party in elections held in May 2018 [File: Sadiq Asyraf/AP Photo]
17 Sep 2020

The Department of Justice in the United States said on Wednesday that it was seeking to recover an additional $300m in assets it says are linked to the multibillion-dollar scandal surrounding Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

The Justice Department said it had traced the assets to an escrow account in the United Kingdom.

US and Malaysian authorities estimate $4.5bn was stolen from 1MDB in an elaborate scheme that spanned the globe and implicated high-level officials including former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, executives at US bank Goldman Sachs, and others.

Najib is on trial in Kuala Lumpur in a series of cases related to 1MDB, and has denied wrongdoing.

In a complaint filed in the Central District of California on Wednesday, the Justice Department said the $300m was traceable to a line of credit extended by Venezuela’s state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to Saudia Arabia’s PetroSaudi Oil Services in connection with an oil-drilling venture.

The companies are already embroiled in a legal dispute over the funds that the Malaysian high court has sought to freeze with cooperation from the UK authorities.
Malaysia’s Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case

Billions of dollars are thought to have been looted from the now-defunct 1MDB, which was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia’s economic development. 

The Justice Department said it was also seeking four dozen promotional movie posters that Riza Aziz, a Hollywood producer and Najib’s stepson, acquired with more than $4m in funds traceable to assets embezzled from 1MDB.

Prosecutors in Malaysia dropped money-laundering charges against Aziz in May after reaching a deal in which he agreed to help authorities recover 1MBD-related assets. Goldman Sachs reached a $3.9bn settlement in July, which Malaysia’s finance minister says resolves all outstanding charges and claims against the investment bank. Shortly afterwards, Najib was found guilty of all charges in the first of the 1MDB-linked cases he faces, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He has appealed the decision.

Wednesday’s complaint brings the total value of assets the US has sought to recover in relation to the scandal to $2.1bn – the largest-ever asset recovery action brought by the agency. So far the US has recovered or assisted Malaysia in recovering nearly $1.1bn.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from Economy

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]

Layoffs averted: United Airlines reach deal with pilots

The Air Line Pilots Association said the deal will allow United to spread a reduced amount of flying across the airline's 13,000 pilots to save jobs at least until next June [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]