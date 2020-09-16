Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
Economy|US Elections 2020

Kim Kardashian West among celebs joining Facebook freeze protest

High-profile celebrities join one-day freeze of Facebook, Instagram accounts to support #StopHateForProfit campaign.

'Please join me tomorrow when I will be 'freezing' my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit,' Kim Kardashian announced on multiple social media accounts on Tuesday [File: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP]
'Please join me tomorrow when I will be 'freezing' my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit,' Kim Kardashian announced on multiple social media accounts on Tuesday [File: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP]
16 Sep 2020

Kim Kardashian West and other celebrities are taking part in a 24-hour “freeze” of their Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign that seeks to hold social media giants accountable for the spread of hate speech and misinformation on their platforms.

“I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation,” Kardashian West wrote on her social media accounts on Tuesday. “Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be ‘freezing’ my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.”

Kardashian West – a reality television celebrity in the United States and across the globe – wields considerable clout on both platforms, with 188 million followers on Instagram and more than 30 million on Facebook.

On Monday, members of the Stop Hate for Profit coalition announced a coordinated week of action on Instagram – including a one-day freeze on sharing – to demand that its parent company, Facebook, do more to address racism, hate and disinformation on its platforms.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence, Kerry Washington, Ashton Kutcher and Katy Perry are among the celebrities who are also showing support for #StopHateForProfit’s protest.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from Economy

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]

Layoffs averted: United Airlines reach deal with pilots

The Air Line Pilots Association said the deal will allow United to spread a reduced amount of flying across the airline's 13,000 pilots to save jobs at least until next June [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]