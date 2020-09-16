Kim Kardashian West among celebs joining Facebook freeze protest

Kim Kardashian West and other celebrities are taking part in a 24-hour “freeze” of their Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign that seeks to hold social media giants accountable for the spread of hate speech and misinformation on their platforms.

“I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation,” Kardashian West wrote on her social media accounts on Tuesday. “Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be ‘freezing’ my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.”

Kardashian West – a reality television celebrity in the United States and across the globe – wields considerable clout on both platforms, with 188 million followers on Instagram and more than 30 million on Facebook.

On Monday, members of the Stop Hate for Profit coalition announced a coordinated week of action on Instagram – including a one-day freeze on sharing – to demand that its parent company, Facebook, do more to address racism, hate and disinformation on its platforms.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence, Kerry Washington, Ashton Kutcher and Katy Perry are among the celebrities who are also showing support for #StopHateForProfit’s protest.