Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

UK records nearly 700,000 job losses through coronavirus pandemic

Employment falls by 102,000 in July alone, even as the economy gradually reopens, raising pressure on the government.

The number of people claiming for jobless benefits has risen to 2.7 million [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]
The number of people claiming for jobless benefits has risen to 2.7 million [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]
By 
Brian Swint and David Goodman
Bloomberg
15 Sep 2020

Britain’s labor market took a turn for the worse in July even as the economy gradually reopened, taking total job losses under the pandemic to almost 700,000 and raising pressure on the government to extend support programs.

Employment fell by 102,000, the first decline since April, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The single-month unemployment figure reached 4.4%, the highest since 2018.

While restaurants and pubs started to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, the figures are a reminder that the upturn in spending masks deeper fragilities.

The number of employees on payrolls in August is down 695,000 from March, compared with 659,000 in July. The number of people claiming for jobless benefits has risen to 2.7 million, an increase of 121% since March.

That’s left the government facing mounting calls to extend its furlough programs — as other European nations have done — after the worst economic contraction in centuries. The U.K. faces a triple whammy of a spike in unemployment as aid ends, new restrictions on activity as infections mount, and a turbulent Brexit at the end of the year.

Most economists predict the heightened uncertainties will prompt the Bank of England to increase its monetary stimulus later this year. Policy makers may lay the groundwork for that when they meet this week.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has so far insisted that the furlough programs must be allowed to expire so that the economy can adjust to the post-Covid reality.

Yet companies are already notifying authorities about layoffs to come, putting the U.K. on course for twice as may job losses as in the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, the Institute for Employment said Monday.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and London City Airport are among high-profile examples of companies announcing massive job cuts. Sandwich chain Pret a Manger is also shedding staff as fewer people commute to city centers.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]

Layoffs averted: United Airlines reach deal with pilots

The Air Line Pilots Association said the deal will allow United to spread a reduced amount of flying across the airline's 13,000 pilots to save jobs at least until next June [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]