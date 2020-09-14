Live
Economy|Trade War

US to block some imports of cotton from China’s Xinjiang

Trump administration opts for selective ban while it studies proposals for broader blacklist of cotton, tomato products.

US President Donald Trump's administration is ratcheting up pressure on China for its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, where the United Nations cites credible reports as saying 1 million Muslims held in camps have been put to work [File: Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press]
US President Donald Trump's administration is ratcheting up pressure on China for its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, where the United Nations cites credible reports as saying 1 million Muslims held in camps have been put to work [File: Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press]
14 Sep 2020

The Trump administration on Monday said it will block United States imports of cotton, apparel and other products from five specific entities in western China’s Xinjiang region, but has shelved proposed region-wide bans on all Xinjiang-produced cotton and tomato products.

Department of Homeland Security acting Deputy Secretary Kenneth Cuccinelli said the “Withhold Release Orders” (WROs) are aimed at combating China’s use of forced labour by detained Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

He said the administration was conducting more legal analysis of the region-wide import bans.

Customs and Border Protection officials told Reuters News Agency last week that they had prepared the broader bans on cotton, cotton textiles and tomatoes, among China’s biggest commodity exports, along with the orders announced on Monday.

Two people familiar with the Trump administration’s internal deliberations said concerns about the broad orders and their effect on supply chains were raised by key officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

China also had agreed to buy increased quantities of US cotton under the countries’ phase one trade deal, which could be put at risk by a US ban on imports from China’s dominant cotton-producing region.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said investigations into the broader import bans were still being pursued.

“Because of its unique nature, being, applying to a region as opposed to a company or a facility, we are giving that more legal analysis,” Cuccinelli said. “We have not used a WRO like that in China before, and so we want to make sure that once we proceed that it will stick, so to speak.”

The Withhold Release Orders allow US Customs and Border Protection to detain shipments based on suspicion of forced-labour involvement under long-standing US laws to combat human trafficking, child labour and other human rights abuses.

DHS said Xinjiang entities whose products will be blocked from entering the US include all products made with labour from the Lop County No 4 Vocational Skills Education and Training Center; hair products from the Lop County Hair Product Industrial Park; apparel produced by Yili Zhouwan Garment Manufacturing and Baodung LYSZD Trade and Business Co; Cotton produced and processed by Xinjiang Junggar Cotton and Linen Co Ltd; and computer parts made by Hefei Bitland Information Technology Co Ltd.

President Donald Trump’s administration is ratcheting up pressure on China for its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, where the United Nations cites credible reports as saying one million Muslims held in camps have been put to work.

China denies mistreatment of the Uighurs and said the camps are vocational training centres needed to fight extremism.  

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Ilicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]