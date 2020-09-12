Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Trump nominee elected to head Latin American development bank

Mauricio Claver-Carone’s nomination drew criticism from some Latin American countries, development groups and the EU.

US President Donald Trump's nomination of Mauricio Claver-Carone broke with a tradition for the Inter-American Development Bank president to come from the region [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
US President Donald Trump's nomination of Mauricio Claver-Carone broke with a tradition for the Inter-American Development Bank president to come from the region [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
12 Sep 2020

United States President Donald Trump’s nominee has been elected to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the region’s main economic development lender, a decision that has sparked criticism from some Latin American countries.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, Trump’s senior Latin America adviser and the senior director for western hemisphere affairs at the US National Security Council, told the bank’s governors before voting began on Saturday that he would be “a passionate advocate” for the bank, its staff and the region.

When he takes office on October 1, Claver-Carone will become the first US citizen to lead the institution in its decades-long history.

The bank is the main source of financing for development in Latin America and the Caribbean. It comprises 48 countries: nations in the region and Europe, plus the United States, Canada, Israel, Japan, South Korea and China.

Trump’s decision to nominate a US candidate to head the organisation broke with a tradition for the IDB’s president to come from the region and led to criticism from some Latin American countries, development groups and the European Union.

Five-year term

In a statement on Saturday, the IDB said Claver-Carone was elected to a five-year term.

Thirty of the bank’s 48 governors voted for Claver-Carone, including 23 from the region, amounting to a third of the vote, a spokesman for the US National Security Council said.

Three sources familiar with the vote told the Reuters news agency that 16 countries abstained.

Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica – concerned about the longer-term precedent of the move – initially sought to delay the vote but failed to win sufficient backing to do so.

Some countries also were concerned about electing Claver-Carone should Trump lose the November 3 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, whose campaign also criticised the Trump administration’s nomination.

But Claver-Carone had the backing of many of the US’s regional allies, including Brazil, Colombia and Bolivia.

‘Arrogant and confrontational’

Claver-Carone said Saturday that he would work with IDB member countries to “strengthen the bank, respond to the needs of the region and create opportunities for shared prosperity and economic growth”.

In June, The Economist reported that Claver-Carone’s nomination was controversial “not just because [it] breaks with tradition”.

“He’s a guy who comes with very Miami-type baggage, adversarial to Cuba and Venezuela and representing a conservative alliance,” a Latin American diplomat told the news outlet. “He would bring ideology directly into the bank.”

Claver-Carone has also been described as “arrogant and confrontational” by those who have dealt with him, The Economist reported.

Senior US officials unsurprisingly welcomed the Trump nominee’s victory on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both congratulated Claver-Carone for his win, which Pompeo said “will advance peace and prosperity in the Western Hemisphere”.

“I look forward to working with the IDB and our partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to support the recovery from COVID-19 and promote economic growth and development across the region,” Mnuchin said in a statement.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), also congratulated Claver-Carone and said she looked forward to continued collaboration between the two institutions.

Claver-Carone previously served as US representative to the IMF and senior adviser to the under secretary of international affairs at the US Treasury Department.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from Economy

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]