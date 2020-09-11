Live
Economy|Brexit

In post-Brexit first, UK signs ‘historic’ trade deal with Japan

The deal benefits British financial services and manufacturing firms, and helps Japanese carmakers bring parts to UK.

Japan wanted to reach broad consensus with the UK on trade this week before a change in government in Tokyo which could have caused negotiations to drift [File: Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via Bloomberg]
11 Sep 2020

The United Kingdom has struck its first post-Brexit trade deal with Japan, hailing the agreement as an “historic moment”, just as it is struggling to clinch a deal with its closest trading partners in the European Union.

The UK said the deal, which had been agreed in principle, meant 99 percent of its exports to Japan would be tariff-free.

Digital and data provisions in the agreement went “far beyond” those in the EU’s trade deal with Japan, helping British financial technology firms operating in the Asian country, it said.

Financial services firms, food producers, coat-makers and biscuit bakers – as well as cheese producers – would benefit from the agreement which represented an “important step” towards the UK joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in the Asia-Pacific region.

Significant Japanese investors in the UK such as Nissan and Hitachi would benefit from reduced tariffs on parts coming from Japan and streamlined regulatory procedures, the British trade department statement said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Brexit gives the UK the freedom to strike trade deals with other countries around the world.

Critics say such agreements are unlikely to replace exports lost to the EU if a deal cannot be struck with Brussels.

Narrowing window

The EU has ordered the UK to scrap a plan to break their divorce treaty, but Johnson’s government has refused, potentially sinking four years of Brexit talks.

Japan wanted to reach broad consensus with the UK on trade this week before a change in government in Tokyo which could have caused the negotiations to drift.

Japan’s ruling party will choose a new leader next Monday to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down for health reasons. His successor will become the next premier and form a new cabinet.

The political changes could include replacing Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who leads on trade negotiations. Motegi said on Friday the aim was to have the trade deal with Britain come into force in January.

Japan will submit the agreement to its parliament, which is expected to be convened later this year.

Source : Reuters
