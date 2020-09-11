Live
Economy|Trade War

China prefers TikTok US shutdown over Trump ban forced sale

Chinese officials believe a forced sale will make both ByteDance and China appear weak, sources tell Reuters news.

US President Donald Trump said he's told people involved in the sale of the US assets of ByteDance's TikTok that the deal must be struck by September 15 and the federal government must be 'well compensated,' or the service will be shut down [File: Yan Cong/Bloomberg]
US President Donald Trump said he's told people involved in the sale of the US assets of ByteDance's TikTok that the deal must be struck by September 15 and the federal government must be 'well compensated,' or the service will be shut down [File: Yan Cong/Bloomberg]
11 Sep 2020

Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok’s United States operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the US, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters news agency on Friday.

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok’s US business to potential buyers, including Microsoft and Oracle, since US President Donald Trump threatened last month to ban the service if it was not sold.

Trump has given ByteDance a deadline of mid-September to finalise a deal.

However, Chinese officials believe a forced sale would make both ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of pressure from Washington, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

ByteDance said in a statement to Reuters news agency that the Chinese government had never suggested to it that it should shut down TikTok in the US or any other markets.

Two of the sources said China was willing to use revisions it made to a technology exports list on August 28 to delay any deal reached by ByteDance, if it had to.

China’s State Council Information Office and its foreign and commerce ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent after working hours.

Asked on Friday about Trump and TikTok, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing that the US was abusing the concept of national security, and urged it to stop oppressing foreign companies.

Clash between powers

Reuters news agency has reported that TikTok’s prospective buyers were discussing four ways to structure an acquisition from ByteDance.

Within these, ByteDance could still push ahead with a sale of TikTok’s US assets without approval from China’s commerce ministry by selling them without key algorithms.

ByteDance and its founder Zhang Yiming have been caught in a clash between the world’s two pre-eminent powers.

Trump last month issued two executive orders that require ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US assets or face being banned in the country, where the app is hugely popular among teenagers.

US officials have criticised the app’s security and privacy, suggesting that user data might be shared with Beijing. TikTok has said it would not comply with any request to share user data with the Chinese authorities.

Beijing has said it firmly opposes Trump’s executive orders and on August 28 moved to give itself a say in the process, revising a list of technologies that will need Chinese government approval before they are exported. Experts said TikTok’s recommendation algorithm would fall under this list.

Chinese regulators said last week the rules were not targeted at specific companies but they reaffirmed their right to enforce them.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]