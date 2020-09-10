Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

US charges 57 with stealing $175m from pandemic aid programme

Federal agents say they are also eyeing hundreds more suspected cases of fraud related to the pandemic package.

Officials said they have identified 500 individuals who may have defrauded the $660bn Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and that, in many cases, criminal rings had worked together to steal funds from the programme [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Officials said they have identified 500 individuals who may have defrauded the $660bn Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and that, in many cases, criminal rings had worked together to steal funds from the programme [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
10 Sep 2020

Federal law enforcement authorities have charged 57 people with stealing $175m from an aid programme meant to help small businesses weather pandemic lockdowns, officials said on Thursday, adding that they are eyeing hundreds more suspected cases of fraud.

Officials said they have identified 500 individuals who may have defrauded the $660bn Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and that, in many cases, criminal rings had worked together to steal funds from the programme. The Justice Department along with other agencies would focus more closely on this organised criminal activity, officials said.

“The involvement of these rings isn’t surprising, but it is particularly troubling to us here at the department, we will be focusing on these types of cases, going forward,” acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt said during a news conference.

Officials said they believed fraud in the programme was “significant” but declined to estimate what proportion of the funds, which were passed by Congress as part of a $3 trillion pandemic rescue package, had been stolen.

A congressional panel last week said it had identified tens of thousands of the programme’s 5.2 million loans that may have been defrauded or misused, amounting to potentially billions of taxpayer funds.

This week, JPMorgan Chase & Co, which dished out nearly $30bn PPP loans, said it was working with law enforcement after identifying cases of customers “misusing” the funds.

Senator Marco Rubio, chair of the Senate’s small business committee, on Thursday wrote to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon asking for more details on the potential fraud and what the bank was doing to mitigate it.

Law enforcement officials have been working with lenders to identify problematic loans and on Thursday said they were using cutting edge data analytics technology which they had honed on corporate and healthcare fraud probes to quickly identify red flags.

“You cannot hide from these digital and paper trails,” Internal Revenue Service criminal investigations chief James Lee warned fraudsters at the briefing.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]