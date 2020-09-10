Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Latest jobless claims signal more gradual US economic recovery

Claims for US state unemployment benefits totalled 884,000 for the week ended Sept 5, matching prior week’s total.

Economists believe the labour market could take years to return to its pre-pandemic levels and are urging the White House and Congress to restart stalled negotiations for another round of virus relief aid [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Economists believe the labour market could take years to return to its pre-pandemic levels and are urging the White House and Congress to restart stalled negotiations for another round of virus relief aid [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
10 Sep 2020

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at high levels last week, strengthening views that the labour market was settling into a more gradual path of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totalled a seasonally adjusted 884,000 for the week ended September 5, matching the number of applications received in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters news agency had forecast 846,000 applications in the latest week.

Though claims have dropped from a record 6.867 million at the end of March, layoffs persist across industries as many companies have exhausted loans from the government to help with wages and the coronavirus lingers. A weekly $600 federal unemployment supplement, credited for the sharp rebound in economic activity, starting with record retail sales growth in May, lapsed in July.

Airlines, including United Airlines and American Airlines, have announced furloughs and job cuts. There have also been layoffs at oilfield services and equipment companies.

Economists believe the labour market could take years to return to its pre-pandemic levels and are urging the White House and Congress to restart stalled negotiations for another round of virus relief aid after the quest for a coronavirus vaccine was dealt a setback this week.

AstraZeneca has paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, which has been described by the World Health Organization as probably the world’s leading candidate and the most advanced in terms of development, after an unexplained illness in a participant.

The government reported last week that the economy created 1.371 million jobs in August after adding 1.734 million in July. Roughly half of the 22.2 million US jobs lost to coronavirus containment measures have been recovered.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]