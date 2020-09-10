Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg

JPMorgan tells most senior staff to return to offices by Sept 21

The US bank has been opening its offices to more staff over the past few months, but few had been required to return.

Six months after the coronavirus pandemic grounded business-as-usual, Wall Street banks are making plans to repopulate their New York-area offices [File: Bloomberg]
Six months after the coronavirus pandemic grounded business-as-usual, Wall Street banks are making plans to repopulate their New York-area offices [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Michelle F. Davis
Bloomberg
10 Sep 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is requiring its most senior sales and trading employees to return to their offices by Sept. 21, the strongest move yet by a U.S. bank to restaff its workplaces.

The new order applies to managing directors and executive directors who oversee subordinates, according to a person briefed on the plans, which were communicated to sales and trading staff during phone calls Wednesday. Those with childcare or health issues are exempt.

The biggest U.S. bank had been opening its offices to more staff over the past few months, but few had been required to return. Bloomberg reported Tuesday that JPMorgan executives were discussing compelling workers to return to New York City and other places where Covid-19 had subsided.

In an effort to show that newly reconfigured offices are safe, members of the bank’s senior operating committee, including Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, spent time working from the bank’s offices for most of the summer, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.

A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on the changes.

Six months into the pandemic, banks are making plans to increase their New York-area staffing. Citigroup Inc. started circulating a survey to its workforce in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut earlier this week to gauge interest in partially repopulating offices across the tri-state area. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Wednesday it would implement a rotational policy when bringing employees back to their regular workplace.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]