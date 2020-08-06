Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
Economy|US Elections 2020

Trump to sign exec order aimed at reshoring drug production to US

Executive order is part of a drive by the Trump administration to pull back supply chains from China.

Trump's executive order will include a 'Buy America' provision mandating federal purchases of certain medical supplies and equipment deemed essential [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
Trump's executive order will include a 'Buy America' provision mandating federal purchases of certain medical supplies and equipment deemed essential [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
6 Aug 2020

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign a long-awaited executive order aimed at boosting American production of medicines and medical equipment, and protecting the country against shortfalls in a future pandemic, a top adviser said.

It will include a “Buy America” provision mandating federal purchases of certain medical supplies and equipment deemed essential, moves to accelerate approval of new US drugs and steps to boost the use of advanced manufacturing techniques, White House adviser Peter Navarro told reporters.

The order had been expected for months as part of a drive by the Trump administration to pull back supply chains from China, but got stalled in a lengthy legal review, Navarro said.

The proposed measure has faced criticism from business groups, which agreed with the goal of reducing reliance on foreign ingredients for medicines but warned against a potential backlash from China and other suppliers at a time when more than 1,000 people a day are dying of COVID-19 in the US.

So far, more than 158,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, with 4.8 million known COVID-19 cases.

Navarro said it was critical to act now to prevent future crises and ensure sufficient demand so US companies could affordably manufacture pharmaceuticals at home, and end their reliance on key ingredients and supplies from China.

“We are dangerously dependent,” said Navarro. “The United States must protect its citizens, critical infrastructure, military forces and economy against outbreaks of emerging infectious diseases.”

He said the order would also crack down on internet sales of counterfeit medicines, many of which he said came from China.

The Buy America provisions will require the Department of Health and Human Services, the US military and the Veterans Administration to procure only US-made goods to meet certain essential needs, Navarro said.

He said the US Food and Drug Administration would draw up a list of essential medicines, inputs and countermeasures affected by the order.

The order, first reported by USA Today, will also direct the FDA and the Environmental Protection Agency to give priority status to US drug ingredient manufacturers during their regulatory review process.

Trump is scheduled to travel to Ohio to visit a Whirlpool manufacturing plant and hold a fundraiser for his re-election campaign before travelling to his New Jersey golf resort for the weekend, according to the White House.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

US stocks flat as election jitters mount ahead of debate

The Empire State Building and Manhattan skyline are seen in New York City, New York, United States [File: Reuters]

Data v spin: The truth about Trump and the US economy

Trump supporters attend a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota in September [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]

China firm claims faster COVID-19 tests, targets global sales

A technician processes samples in a lab at Chinese biotech company Coyote, before testing it in Flash 20 [AFP]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

‘Savvy player’: Kuwait’s emir praised after death at 91

Sheikh Sabah served as Kuwait's emir since January 2006 [Bandar Algaloud/Reuters]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election live news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]