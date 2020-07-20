Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
Economy|US Elections 2020

Trump campaign Facebook ad claims ‘TikTok is spying on you’

TikTok blasts Facebook for running ad ‘that attacks a competitor just as it’s preparing to launch a TikTok copycat’.

TikTok is facing scrutiny in Washington about concerns that China could force the company to turn over its user data, but the social media platforms says it has never provided user data to China and would not do so [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
TikTok is facing scrutiny in Washington about concerns that China could force the company to turn over its user data, but the social media platforms says it has never provided user data to China and would not do so [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
20 Jul 2020

United States President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign ran Facebook ads this weekend claiming that the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok is spying on users.

The ads link to a survey asking whether TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based tech giant ByteDance, should be banned in the US. They also ask for respondents’ names and contact details.

“TikTok is spying on you,” claimed one advertisement. “TikTok has been caught red-handed by monitoring what is on your phone’s clipboard,” it said.

TikTok is facing scrutiny in Washington about concerns that China could force the company to turn over its user data.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US was “certainly looking at” banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok. India banned TikTok and other Chinese apps in June.

TikTok has said it has never provided user data to China and that it would not do so if asked, and a spokeswoman told Reuters News Agency on Monday that the company has “no higher priority than promoting a safe app experience that protects our users’ privacy”.

Last month, when Apple released to developers a test version of its iOS operating system with new privacy features, developers showed images of TikTok’s app triggering notifications that it was copying data from users’ clipboards, where data is temporarily stored while copying and pasting from one app to another.

TikTok said the notifications were caused by an anti-spam feature, but it ended the practice June 27.

TikTok also hit out at Facebook for running the ads. “Facebook is taking money for a political ad that attacks a competitor just as it’s preparing to launch a TikTok copycat,” the spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company’s photo-sharing app Instagram will soon be expanding its test of a short video format called Reels to the US, according to media reports.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Trump’s tax manoeuvres do not change his billionaire status

President Donald Trump did not pay any income tax for years, and paid just $750 in taxes the year he became president, but that alone does not mean his businesses are in crisis [File: Bloomberg]

Markets wobble over Bolsonaro’s funding of programme for poor

Jair Bolsonaro launched his charm offensive as Brazilian markets wobbled for a second day on fears the spending spree shows he is unwilling to rein in record deficits and debt [File: Marcos Correa/Brazilian Presidency/AFP Photo]

US consumer confidence rebounds, biggest leap in 17 years

The Conference Board reported its index of consumer confidence surged 15.5 points from August to a reading of 101.8 in September - the sharpest rise in 17 years. [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

JPMorgan slammed with $920m penalty over market manipulation

The actions of 15 traders caused losses of more than $300 million to other participants in precious metals and Treasury markets, according to court filings, leading the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to impose its biggest monetary penalty ever. [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

US Supreme Court nominee Barrett tied to People of Praise: Report

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol [Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP Photo]