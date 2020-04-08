Live
34
Days until election day
Simply 2020
Economy|US Elections 2020

US stocks surge as clear Trump challenger emerges

Signs of US coronavirus infection leveling off and Bernie Sanders dropping out of the presidential race boosted markets.

As New York City wages war against the coronavirus, Wall Street soared as an apparent leveling off of United States cases calmed investors [ File: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg]
As New York City wages war against the coronavirus, Wall Street soared as an apparent leveling off of United States cases calmed investors [ File: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg]
8 Apr 2020

Call it the Biden bump. United States markets rose on news that US Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race, and coronavirus infections appear to be peaking. Now that Sanders is out, former US Vice President Joe Biden is now widely considered the man likely to face off against President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.44 percent, to 23,433.57. The S&P 500, which is a gauge for the performance of US retirement and college savings plans, gained 3.41 percent, to 2,749.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.58 percent, to close at 8,090.90.

Former Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders addresses his supporters via live stream from his home in Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday [Credit: Sanders’ Campaign]

Sanders’s dropout helped boost markets because many investors worried taxes would rise in a Sanders administration. Wall Steet considers Biden to be a more market-friendly candidate.

Hospitalisations for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, seemed to be leveling off in New York state, but deaths across the US jumped on Tuesday by a record of more than 1,800.

“Markets appear to be weighing the good with the bad,” Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*TRADE Financial, told Bloomberg News. “In lieu of real-time economic data, we’re seeing the markets latch onto signs of optimism around the pandemic.”

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, ended its more-than-two-month lockdown on Wednesday. Still, new imported cases in the far northern province of Heilongjiang in China surged to a daily high of 25.

Investors edged out of US Treasuries, which have rallied to record-low yields over the last month. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 5/32 in price to yield 0.75 percent, from 0.734 percent late on Tuesday.

“While the virus’s curve is flattening, the economic effects of the corona crisis will linger for years in our view,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia economist Joseph Capurso said in a note.

“Economies will take time to re-open, some businesses will not re-open, and unemployment will take years to return to levels reported at the end of 2019.”

Oil prices rose ahead of a meeting on Thursday between OPEC members and allied producers. Traders hope the meeting could lead to output cuts to shore up prices.

Brent crude – the global benchmark- added 5.6 percent to $33.2567 per barrel after falling 3.6 percent on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9.9 percent to $25.98 a barrel.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from Economy

US airlines urged to delay layoffs, relief deal might be in sight

United States airline officials said earlier this week there were no plans in place to halt the furloughs without aid by October 1, and it was unclear what would happen if a deal passes afterwards [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

US slaps sanctions on six Syrians, 11 entities over al-Assad ties

The US Treasury and State Department together sanctioned six Syrians on Wednesday over ties to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad [File: Delil Souleiman/AFP]

US aviation chief pilots test flight of revamped Boeing 737 MAX

The 737 MAX jet, piloted by FAA chief Steve Dickson, takes off on a test flight from Boeing Field, in Seattle, Washington after being grounded in March 2019 when two fatal accidents killed a total of 346 people [Elaine Thompson/AP Photo]

US economy plunged 31.4 percent in Q2, big bounce back expected

The Commerce Department reported on Wednesday the economy’s total output of goods and services fell at a rate of 31.4 percent in the April-June quarter, only slightly changed from the 31.7 percent drop estimated one month ago [File: Steven Senne/AP Photo]
Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP]

Trump says Proud Boys should ‘stand down’: US election news

President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One [Alex Brandon/The Associated Press]

Key fact checks from the first US presidential debate of 2020

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden squared off in the first presidential debate on Tuesday [Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press]