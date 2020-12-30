Live
Economy|Crypto
Bloomberg

Bitcoin heads for $29,000, quadrupling in value in 2020

This month alone, Bitcoin has surged almost 50 percent, putting it on track to make December its biggest month since 2019.

Bitcoin has now quadrupled in value in 2020 as the global coronavirus pandemic surged [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]
By 
Eric Lam
Bloomberg
30 Dec 2020

Bitcoin it homing in on $29,000 as the world’s largest cryptocurrency pushes its mindnumbing rally in 2020 past 300%.

The digital asset surged above $29,700 as of 3 p.m. Wednesday to a record. In December alone, Bitcoin has surged almost 50%, putting it on track for its biggest monthly gain since 2019.

Bitcoin has now quadrupled in value this year amid the global coronavirus pandemic, while the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index tracking the largest digital currencies is up about 270% as rival coins such as Ether have also rallied.

The latest price surge continues to divide opinion between those who view cryptocurrencies as a hedge against dollar weakness and inflation risk, and others who question Bitcoin’s validity as an asset class given its speculative nature and boom-and-bust cycles.

“While a growing institutional presence has been part of the narrative of the current bull run, we may see increased retail interest in Bitcoin as a form of digital gold,” Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer of crypto exchange Bitfinex said in an email.

Regulatory concerns also remain a wider factor for crypto investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission this month accused Ripple Labs Inc. and its top executives of misleading investors in affiliated token XRP. While Ripple plans to challenge the accusation in the courts, the development underscores the prospect of stricter oversight of digital assets.

XRP has plummeted almost 70% this month and faces further pressure with Coinbase the latest exchange to announce plans to suspend trading in the token.

Source : Bloomberg

