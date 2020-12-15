Live
Economy|Emerging Markets
Bloomberg

After 1MDB scandal, investors view Indonesia’s new fund warily

To attract investors to its new sovereign fund, Indonesia needs to show governance protocols are airtight, analysts say.

Indonesia will launch a new fund in 2021 to invest in the development of the new capital city, among other projects [File: Beawiharta/Reuters]
Indonesia will launch a new fund in 2021 to invest in the development of the new capital city, among other projects [File: Beawiharta/Reuters]
By 
Claire Jiao and Grace Sihombing
Bloomberg
15 Dec 2020

Indonesia will need to step out of the shadows of neighboring Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal to convince investors that its new wealth fund won’t fall prey to corruption.

Nusantara Investment Authority will take lessons from other sovereign wealth funds and adopt a framework based on independence, transparency and accountability, said Isa Rachmatarwata, the finance ministry’s director general of state assets. It needs to assure potential investors that governance protocols are airtight when it starts operations in the second half of 2021, as the fallout from the 1MDB scandal has heightened scrutiny on emerging-market wealth funds.

“The region has had a bad name after 1MDB and people will think of that — how a similarly well-intended fund can go so wrong,” said Bank of America Securities economist Mohamed Faiz Nagutha. While Indonesia’s fund has attracted $6 billion of pledges from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the U.S. International Development Finance Corp., it could be a tougher pitch for private investors, he added.

Neighboring Malaysia is still working to recover the $4.5 billion missing from its state fund, with investigations that have led to a massive settlement with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and a 12-year prison sentence for former prime minister Najib Razak.

Built-In Safeguards

Indonesia seeks to raise 225 trillion rupiah ($16 billion) by offering global and local investors the chance to put their money in Nusantara Investment Authority’s sub-funds spanning infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, technology and the development of the new capital city. The pandemic’s impact has sapped state revenue in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, and President Joko Widodo is betting on big-ticket projects to help drive a turnaround for 2021.

“While this is a positive step as it provides investors the flexibility to invest in various projects previously delegated to many state-owned enterprises, its success will depend on investors’ confidence on governance,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte.

Safeguards are built into the fund’s framework. It will be run by professionals on its board of directors, have an advisory team comprised of representatives from major investors, and be subject to audit by an internationally reputable accounting firm, said finance ministry’s Rachmatarwata. The management team can only be dismissed based on specific grounds, as a way to shield them from outside pressure in making investment decisions, he added.

Improving Record

Indonesia has made significant strides in putting its house in order, with its Corruption Eradication Commission setting a track record of going after high-profile cases. Transparency International boosted the country’s ranking to 85th out of 180 countries in its 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, from 111th a decade ago.

Still, concerns resurfaced in the wake of investment irregularities uncovered in January that’s pushed a state insurer to the brink of financial collapse, said Danang Widoyoko, Transparency International Indonesia’s secretary general. The wealth fund’s framework is worrying as it would further relax investment rules around state-owned enterprises and it wouldn’t be subject to probes by the nation’s Supreme Audit Board, he said.

A professionally-run board isn’t enough assurance that the fund won’t be politicized, as business and government officials typically move from one sphere to another in Indonesia, Widoyoko added.

“Business and politics are just different sides of the same coin,” he said.

 

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Indian farmers launch nationwide highway blockade

People march in a farmers' protest at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Treasury secretary warns of COVID’s lasting toll on Black America

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaking during a virtual roundtable with Black Chambers Of Commerce, said Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is needed 'to make sure that this pandemic isn't another generational setback for racial equality' [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

S&P, Nasdaq hit records, but investors eye possible market stress

As the trading frenzy that took shares of GameStop and other 'meme stock' favourites on a wild ride calms, investors are looking for signs of potential market stress that could weigh on broader stock performance in coming weeks [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Obamas announce 6 Netflix projects, including ‘Exit West’ film

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix in 2018 [File: Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters]
Most Read

Donald Trump should not get US intel briefings, Joe Biden says

Donald Trump might not receive customary intelligence briefings for former presidents [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

US warship sails near Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said the destroyer USS John S McCain 'asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law' [File: Roslan Rahman/AFP]

‘India should not offer COVID vaccine to Saudi Arabia’

Saudi Arabia last September barred flights from India, Brazil and Argentina, leaving hundreds of thousands of Indians locked out of the country [File: Sebastian Castelier/Al Jazeera]

Pakistan would give Kashmiris ‘right to independence’

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that his government was prepared to engage in dialogue with India, but only if it revoked its removal of Kashmir’s special constitutional status [File: Reuters]