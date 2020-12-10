Live
Economy|Business and Economy

In the red: US deficit up 25% in first two months of budget year

The United States Treasury reported that just two months into the new budget year, the deficit is already $429.3bn.

The United States government's deficit for the budget year that ended September 30 was a record-shattering $3.1 trillion, fuelled by the first round of coronavirus relief aid aimed at helping struggling businesses and families [File: Scott Eells/Bloomberg]
The United States government's deficit for the budget year that ended September 30 was a record-shattering $3.1 trillion, fuelled by the first round of coronavirus relief aid aimed at helping struggling businesses and families [File: Scott Eells/Bloomberg]
10 Dec 2020

The United States government’s deficit in the first two months of the budget year ran 25.1 percent higher than the same period a year ago as spending to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic soared while tax revenues fell.

The Treasury Department reported Thursday that with two months gone in the budget year, the deficit totalled $429.3bn, up from $343.3bn in last year’s October-November period.

The deficit – the shortfall between what the government collects in taxes and what it spends – reflected an 8.9 percent jump in outlays, to $886.6bn, and a 2.9 percent decline in tax revenues, to $457.3bn.

Spending for the first two months of the budget year, which begins October 1, also set a record, while the deficit over the same period was also a record.

The government’s deficit for the budget year that ended September 30 was a record-shattering $3.1 trillion, fuelled by the trillion-dollar-plus spending measures that the US Congress passed in the spring to combat the economic downturn triggered by the pandemic. The recession, which has seen millions of people lose their jobs, has meant a drop in tax revenues.

Congress is debating another relief package that could total nearly $1 trillion, which would add to this year’s red ink. Without taking into account further relief measures, the Congressional Budget Office has forecast that this year’s deficit will total $1.8 trillion and will remain above $1 trillion each year through 2030.

Before last year’s $3.1 trillion deficit, the record holder was a $1.4 trillion shortfall in 2009, when the government was fighting to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

The federal government’s November deficit totalled $145.3bn.

Source : AP

Related

More from Economy

In China, men’s skincare business gets a new glow

A host of new Chinese startups is selling skincare products to millions of millennial men [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

Australia cancels order for vaccine as trial stumbles

CSL will produce extra doses of a vaccine developed by the UK's AstraZeneca Plc on top of the the 30 million it is already producing [File: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images]

Food prices to spike without EU trade deal, warn UK retailers

Tariffs in UK stores will go up by more than 20 percent on average in case of no trade deal with the EU [File: Neil Hall/Reuters]

US Congress still deadlocked on new COVID-19 aid bill

US Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that talks may slip into late December on a massive COVID-19 relief bill [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]
Most Read

The wealthy Nigerians buying citizenship overseas

A view of buildings in the affluent Victoria Island district of Lagos [File: Reuters]

‘Doesn’t serve Palestinians’: Israel-Morocco to normalise ties

On Thursday, Morocco became the fourth Arab country since August to strike a deal aimed at normalising relations with Israel [Photos by various sources/AFP]

Trump confident as Supreme Court considers last-ditch lawsuit

Trump has had no success with his election challenges, yet he remains confident [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

A year after CAA, refugees in India still waiting for citizenship

A Sikh refugee, Surbeer (right) is among some 31,313 eligible refugees in India, most of them from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have been waiting for years to get Indian citizenship [Srishti Jaswal/Al Jazeera]