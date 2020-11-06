Live
Economy|Energy

Oil prices fall sharply as COVID-19 cases surge, US vote drags on

Record high daily cases in the US and Italy dampen economic rebound hopes, keeping consumer demand for energy low.

The US election, a resurgence of coronavirus cases and a key decision by the OPEC+ alliance are all top concerns for oil investors [File: Angus Mordant/Reuters]
The US election, a resurgence of coronavirus cases and a key decision by the OPEC+ alliance are all top concerns for oil investors [File: Angus Mordant/Reuters]
6 Nov 2020

Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Friday as new lockdowns in Europe to halt surging infections of COVID-19 sparked concern about the outlook for demand, while markets remained on edge over drawn-out vote counting in the United States presidential election.

West Texas Intermediate was down $1.06, or 2.7 percent, at $37.73 a barrel at 05:38 GMT, after dropping 0.9 percent on Thursday. Brent crude was off $1.05, or 2.6 percent, at $39.88, having fallen 0.7 percent in the previous session.

But crude prices were still up for the week, as investors watch for signs of whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia – a group known as OPEC+ – will delay easing production cuts.

Meanwhile, Italy recorded its highest daily number of infections on Thursday and cases surged by at least 120,276 in the United States, the second consecutive daily record as the outbreak spreads across the country.

“COVID-19’s rampage across Europe and the US is likely to deliver a hit to consumption,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“With no concrete evidence that OPEC+ is moving to slow or reverse the pace of production increases, the supply/demand imbalance has capped oil’s pre-election rally,” he added.

[Bloomberg]
The European Union’s executive commission also cut its economic forecast and predicted the bloc will not see a rebound to pre-virus levels until 2023.

Gridlock?

Vote counting and trends from the US election point to the Republicans retaining control of the Senate, while Democrats are expected to take a slimmer majority in the House of Representatives, dashing hopes for a large stimulus package, another factor weighing on oil.

President Donald Trump claimed late on Thursday he would win the election if “legal” votes were counted, the latest effort to cast doubt on counting now heading for a third day.

“The most critical questions for oil are how quickly a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, whether a US stimulus deal can be achieved in a fractious and uncertain political environment, and how OPEC will respond to demand concerns,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

OPEC+ is expected to delay bringing back two million barrels per day of supply in January, given the decline in demand from new COVID-19 lockdowns.

Providing some support for the market, US inventories of crude oil plunged last week, although much of the fall was attributed to production being shut down as another hurricane swept through the Gulf of Mexico.

Stockpiles fell by eight million barrels in the week to October 30, against analyst expectations of a rise of nearly 900,000 barrels.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

Liked: India gives Facebook’s WhatsApp payment service a permit

Facebook Inc's WhatsApp joins a crowded Indian market for digital payments systems [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

COVID-19 surge creates new headache for beleaguered PM Muhyiddin

Malaysia is battling a resurgence of the coronavirus that has spread beyond the worst-affected state of Sabah [Ahmad Yusni/EPA]

China’s e-commerce growth gives Alibaba a boost, eyes on Ant

A surge in e-commerce in China has driven up Alibaba's revenues and shares this year, making it one of the world's most valuable companies [File: Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg]

Fed chief’s wishlist for economy: More stimulus and mask-wearing

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the economic outlook is still 'extraordinarily uncertain' and that much depends on keeping the virus in check [File: Tasos Katopodis/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

US networks pull the plug on Trump’s live address due to ‘lies’

The president spoke as late vote counting in battleground states showed Democrat Joe Biden steadily closing in on victory [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Biden calls for calm, Trump repeats unproven fraud claim: Live

Counter protesters gesture at supporters of US President Donald Trump during demonstrations outside of the TCF Center in downtown Detroit, Michigan. Former vice president Joe Biden, making his third run at the White House, was tantalizingly close to victory as President Donald Trump sought to stave off defeat with scattershot legal challenges and his campaign insisted he would be reelected [Seth Herald/AFP]

From Ghana to Nigeria: Little pieces of home

Thirteen-year-old Koffi left Ghana for the first time when he came to Nigeria to work as a farm hand [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

New Zealand’s Ardern sworn in for second term after landslide win

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was sworn in for a second term on Friday [Dave Lintott/AFP]