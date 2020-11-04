Dow jumps 250 points as US election vote count continues

Volatility grips Wall Street as odds of a much anticipated Democratic sweep are crushed.

The major stock indexes in the United States opened higher on Wednesday after a long election night produced no clear winner in an historic presidential race.

With votes still being counted in six key battleground states, the Dow Jones Industrial Average vaulted more than 251 points or 0.92 percent to 27,731.63, within a minute of the open of trading on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 – a gauge for the health of US retirement and college savings reports – jumped 1.5 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index surged more than 2.5 percent as investors piled into tech shares.

Wall Street’s main stock indexes finished higher on Tuesday on hopes that a clear winner would emerge from the US presidential race.

Polls showed President Donald Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden had a substantial lead going into Tuesday’s vote, but as the night wore on it became evident that the race had significantly tightened in key swing states.

The race now hinges on vote counts in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada.

President Trump has 213 electoral votes while Biden leads with 224. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to secure the White House for four years.

The spectre of a contested election intensified after President Trump tweeted: “We are up BIG, they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Wall Street analysts meanwhile are assuming a cautious stance.

“The results are not yet clear, but so far President Trump has outperformed polls in most states,” Alec Phillips, a Goldman Sachs analyst said in a Wednesday morning note.

A Democratic majority in the Senate looks less likely as well, he added.

“For fiscal policy, Senate control is at least as important as the White House. Under a narrow Republican Senate majority, we would expect no major tax increases but also a fiscal stimulus package of less than $1 trillion,” Phillips said.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump holds a Cuban flag during the 2020 US presidential election, in Miami, Florida, United States [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]

While the outcome of the US presidential race remains a cliffhanger, investors do have clarity on a key ballot measure in California.

A blow to gig economy workers turned into a big win for Uber and Lyft after Californians overwhelmingly voted in favour of a ballot measure exempting app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from classifying drivers as employees eligible for benefits and job protections.

The win enables Uber and Lyft to preserve their business model that relies on keeping drivers classified as independent contractors.

Shares of Uber jumped 17.7 percent while shares of Lyft gained more than 22 percent.