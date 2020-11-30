Live
Simply 2020
Economy|US Elections 2020

Biden’s economic team takes shape and it is full of firsts

In a radical departure from President Donald Trump, who largely picked white men for key economic posts, President-elect Joe Biden is making good on his diversity pledge, tapping women and minorities for senior US economic roles.

Former Fed chief Janet Yellen marked her formal nomination to lead the United States Treasury by opening a Twitter account with a profile that reads: 'Current nominee for Treasury Secretary. Former Fed Chair. Always an economist.' [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP]
Former Fed chief Janet Yellen marked her formal nomination to lead the United States Treasury by opening a Twitter account with a profile that reads: 'Current nominee for Treasury Secretary. Former Fed Chair. Always an economist.' [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP]
By 
Al Jazeera Staff
30 Nov 2020

United States President-elect Joe Biden on Monday continued to make good on his diversity pledge, announcing a senior economic team of heavyweights that includes former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his nominee for secretary of the US Department of the Treasury.

In a radical departure from President Donald Trump, who largely picked white men for key economic posts, Biden has selected a lineup that includes women and minorities who, if confirmed, will shape policies during a time of profound economic upheaval for the nation as the coronavirus pandemic widens inequalities.

“This team is comprised of respected and tested groundbreaking public servants who will help the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and address the structural inequities in our economy,” Biden said in a statement.

The pandemic has been exacerbated by long-festering inequalities that have only worsened as the economy has struggled to recover.  Closing those gaps to make the economy more resilient to future disruptions is at the heart of Biden’s ‘build back better’ recovery blueprint.

In a stunning double-header for the history books, Yellen, a labour economist who became the first woman to head the US Federal Reverse, is now poised to become the first woman to lead the US Treasury.

Yellen marked the occasion by opening a Twitter account with a profile that reads: “Current nominee for Treasury Secretary. Former Fed Chair. Always an economist.”

She also composed an inaugural tweet, in which she promised to “work every day towards rebuilding” the American dream “for all” in her role as the head of the Treasury.

 

Poised to join Yellen at the Treasury is Wally Adeyemo, Biden’s nominee to serve as deputy secretary. If confirmed, he would become the first African American to hold that post.

Biden’s pick for director of the Office of Management and Budget is Neera Tanden, CEO of the left-leaning think-tank Center for American Progress, placing her on track to become the first woman of colour and first South-Asian American to lead the OMB.

Labour economist Cecilia Rouse is nominated to serve as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. If confirmed, she will become the first African American and the fourth woman to lead the council.

Jared Bernstein, who served as chief economist to Biden during the Obama administration, and Heather Boushey, the CEO, and cofounder of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, have also been tapped to serve on the Council of Economic Advisers.

All of these nominees must be confirmed by the Senate, where Republicans still wield a majority. But that could flip pending the outcome of two Senate runoff races in Georgia on January 5.

When the team members are in place, they face a daunting challenge. The nation’s unemployment rate is still nearly double February’s pre-pandemic level. Only a little over half of the 22 million jobs lost to lockdowns in March and April have been recovered.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits filed with states – a proxy for layoffs – are on the rise again, and there are other indicators that economic recovery is slowing.

Struggling businesses and households are also bracing for key pandemic relief programmes to expire at the end of this year, including a moratorium on evictions, unemployment benefits for gig workers and others who are self-employed, and student loan debt repayment relief.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from Economy

K-shaped recovery: As Wall Street soars, Main Street struggles

Food banks across the United States have seen an increase in people seeking help to put food on the table as the US recovery favours the wealthy and shifts into low gear [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

Massive stimulus sees Turkey’s economy outperform peers in Q3

To help businesses and consumers weather the pandemic, the Turkish government pushed banks to ramp up lending [File: Nicole Tung/Bloomberg]

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorisation Monday

Moderna is just behind Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in seeking to begin vaccinations in the US in December [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuter]

China’s factories crank up output, but jobs, debt remain concerns

A recovery in export orders and domestic consumer demand kept Chinese factories busy in November [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
Most Read

Old and young, Chinese vent anger at move to raise retirement age

China's retirement ages are far below the global average for men and women, according to analysis by insurer Allianz [File: China Daily via Reuters]

Trump adviser Kushner and team heading to Qatar, Saudi Arabia

In September, Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in Doha, Qatar [File: Qatar News Agency via Reuters]

Iran buries slain nuclear scientist, promises retaliation

Mourners attend the burial ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran [Hamed Malekpour/WANA via Reuters]

Leader of Tigray’s forces tells Ethiopia PM to ‘stop the madness’

Ethiopians fleeing Tigray conflict take refuge at Sudan's Um Rakuba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border [Baz Ratner/Reuters]