Live
Economy|Financial Markets

Listing interrupted: Ant Group IPO suspended by Shanghai exchange

The Shanghai Stock Exchange has halted Ant Group’s planned IPO after the fintech giant’s founder Jack Ma and two executives met Chinese financial regulators on Monday.

Ant was set to go public in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday after raising about $37bn in a record public sale of shares [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
Ant was set to go public in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday after raising about $37bn in a record public sale of shares [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
3 Nov 2020

The Shanghai Stock Exchange has suspended Ant Group’s A-share IPO on its STAR Market, which was initially set for Thursday, the Chinese exchange said on Tuesday.

Ant Group has recently reported to China’s securities regulator about the significant changes in the regulatory environment, the exchange said, and this big development might make Ant Group fall short of listing requirements on information disclosure, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement.

Ant was set to go public in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday after raising about $37bn, including the greenshoe option of the domestic leg, in a record public sale of shares.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange declined to comment on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s suspension on the Hong Kong leg of the Ant IPO. Ant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China’s top financial regulators summoned Ant Group Co Ltd’s founder Jack Ma and two top executives to a meeting on Monday during which they were told that the company’s lucrative online lending business faces tighter government scrutiny, sources told Reuters news agency.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Dow jumps 340 points on hopes for clear US election winner

Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Election Day in the US as Americans across the country line up to cast their ballot [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

Slumping oil demand, prices drive Saudi Aramco profit 44.6% lower

Saudi Aramco's profits have been ravaged by the slump in oil prices this year, but it plans to maintain its dividend payments to shareholders, including the Saudi government [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]

Is Big Tech the real winner of the US presidential election?

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have each spent slightly less than $100m on Facebook advertising this year [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Stocks get factory data boost, but US election uncertainty looms

Investors are bracing for possible volatility if the result of Tuesday's US presidential election is contested [File: Andy Wong/AP Photo]
Most Read

US election: What time are election results?

A man takes a selfie during a US election watch event hosted by the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on November 9, 2016. This year, the world will be watching closely to see if Donald Trump wins re-election [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]

Americans choose between Trump and Biden: Live news

Joe Biden and Donald Trump [Reuters]

Everything you need to know about US elections – in infographics

Projections of how state vote totals will turn out. Map represents the electoral votes of each state [Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]

UAE prime minister receives coronavirus vaccine shot

'We are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE,' Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter [Reuters]