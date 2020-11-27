Live
Economy|Business and Economy

China slaps 200% import tax on Australian wine amid tensions

China added wine to the growing list of Australian goods barred from its markets, stepping up its trade war against Australia.

China is raising import taxes on Australian wine, stepping up pressure on Canberra over disputes including its support for an inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus [File: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
China is raising import taxes on Australian wine, stepping up pressure on Canberra over disputes including its support for an inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus [File: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
27 Nov 2020

China on Friday added wine to the growing list of Australian goods barred from its markets in a trade war against Australia over disputes including its support for an inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Commerce imposed import taxes of up to 212.1 percent, effective Saturday, which Australia’s trade minister said make Australian wine unsellable in China, his country’s biggest export market.

China is increasingly using its populous market as leverage to extract political concessions and increase its strategic influence.

Earlier, China stopped or reduced imports of beef, coal, barley, seafood, sugar and timber from Australia after it supported calls for an inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which began in China in December.

China’s ruling Communist Party is trying to deflect criticism of its handling of the outbreak, which plunged the global economy into its deepest slump since the 1930s, by arguing the virus came from abroad, despite little evidence to support that.

Meanwhile, Australia is working on a mutual defence treaty with Japan, which Chinese leaders see as a strategic rival, and has joined Washington and Southeast Asian governments in expressing concern about China’s construction of military facilities on islands in the disputed South China Sea, a busy trade route.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman called on Australia to “do something conducive” to improve relations but gave no details.

“Some people in Australia adhering to the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice have repeatedly taken wrong words and deeds on issues concerning China’s core interests,” said spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Australia should “take China’s concerns seriously, instead of harming China’s national interests under the banner of safeguarding their own national interests”, Zhao said.

Australia’s main stock market index fell 0.5 percent on Friday following the news.

“To a certain extent, this is Australia’s fault for allowing itself to become a one-trick pony export-wise to China,” market analyst Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

A staff member wearing a face mask stands near a display of Australian wines at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai [File: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
The Chinese market is especially important at a time when China is recovering from the coronavirus while the United States, Europe and other big economies are struggling with anti-disease controls that depress demand.

The Ministry of Commerce said the wine tariffs are in response to complaints Chinese producers were damaged by improperly low-priced Australian imports.

Australia’s government denied subsidising wine exports.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said the accumulation of Chinese sanctions suggested they were due to “other factors” but gave no details.

“The Australian government categorically rejects any allegation that our wine producers are dumping product into China,” Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said.

Australia has imposed restrictions meant to block foreign influence in its politics following complaints Beijing might be trying to manipulate its government.

Australia also has joined the US in imposing curbs on use of technology from Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies Ltd on security grounds.

Source : AP

Related

More from Economy

Lebanon’s Parliament backs audit of all state bodies

Donor nations and the IMF have said Lebanon must carry out an audit of its central bank to unlock billions of dollars in aid the country desperately needs [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

Blackout Friday: California outages may expand amid wind storm

The outages strike as California endures its worst wave yet of coronavirus infections, with almost 15,000 new cases and 104 deaths reported on Thursday [File: Bing Guan/Bloomberg]

India enters recession as COVID-19 surge hinders recovery

Coronavirus cases and deaths from the virus are surging in India once again [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Venezuelan court sentences six former Citgo executives to prison

The officials, accused of embezzlement, money laundering and conspiracy, were arrested in November 2017 after being called into a meeting at the Caracas office of state oil company PDVSA, which owns Citgo [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]
Most Read

Top Iranian nuclear scientist killed: Iran defence ministry

Photo released by Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of Tehran, Iran [Fars News Agency via AP]

Indigenous say ‘no thanks, no giving’ 400 years after Mayflower

A wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal lands in Massachusetts in the US [Steven Senne/AP Photo]

Who is Malawi’s self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri?

Shepherd Bushiri faces several criminal allegations [File: Wikus De Wet/AFP]

No dialogue with Tigray leaders, Ethiopia PM tells AU envoys

Abiy on Thursday announced the 'final phase' of the three-week offensive on Tigray [File: Reuters]