Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Ford snaps up freezers to store COVID-19 vaccine for autoworkers

Workers at automotive assembly plants are considered essential in most US states, but are not at the top of the list for early vaccine distribution.

A new type of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and Moderna Inc requires lower temperatures for storage, spurring a rush to buy freezers [File: Reuters]
A new type of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and Moderna Inc requires lower temperatures for storage, spurring a rush to buy freezers [File: Reuters]
24 Nov 2020

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it has ordered a dozen ultra-cold freezers that can safely store Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, a move aimed at ensuring the United States automaker’s workers have access to vaccines when they are rolled out nationally.

Ford’s purchase mirrors efforts by US states and cities to buy equipment to store millions of doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at temperatures of -70C (-94F), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8C (36-46F).

Healthcare providers and states are preparing for new types of vaccines that have been developed by Pfizer and Moderna Inc and that require lower temperatures for storage.

“We’re doing this so that we can make the vaccine available to our employees on a voluntary basis,” Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.

Details of how Ford will use the freezers, which are expected to be delivered by year-end, are still being worked out, she said.

Assembly workers are considered essential in most US states, but not at the top of the list for vaccines, which are expected to be distributed first to healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

Automakers have been largely able to avoid the spread of the coronavirus among hourly workers in their assembly plants after a two-month shutdown earlier in the year, but COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations are spiking in the US, especially in the Midwest.

Felker did not know which company is supplying Ford with the freezers. Major manufacturers include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PHC Corp of North America, Stirling Ultracold, Helmer Scientific and Luxembourg’s B Medical Systems.

Some specialty freezer makers have warned of months-long waits for units.

Ford, which decided to buy the freezers on its own and is not working with other companies or states, did not disclose how much it spent, but the specialised freezers required by Pfizer’s vaccine can cost $5,000 to $15,000 each, according to industry officials.

General Motors Co said it had not purchased freezers at this time. “We are taking steps to be prepared to make vaccines available to our employees when the time is right and vaccines are available to us,” GM spokesman Patrick Morrissey said.

Officials at Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers union, which represents most US hourly workers at Detroit, Michigan-based automaking plants, did not have an immediate comment. Michigan state health officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

India bans 43 apps in fresh wave of web sanctions against China

The ban of 43 apps by India's technology minister was initiated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops at a disputed Himalayan border site in June [File: Euan Rocha/Reuters]

Elon Musk soars past Bill Gates to become second richest person

In a single day, the 49-year-old entrepreneur added $7.2bn to his net worth, which now stands at $127.9bn [File: Bloomberg]

Oil-rich Kuwait faces looming debt crisis

COVID-19, cheap oil prices and a liquidity crisis could spell trouble for the Gulf sheikhdom of Kuwait's finances [File: AP Photo]

COVID anxiety set to shake up how Americans shop on Black Friday

Worried about catching COVID-19, more Americans will shop online than in stores for the first time this Thanksgiving Day weekend, according to Deloitte [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Most Read

Ethiopian army castaways may expand TPLF’s fight past Mekelle

An attendee holds a rifle as people dance during the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) First Emergency General Congress in Mekelle, Ethiopia, on January 4, 2020. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (AFP)

COVID-19 vaccines explained in maps and charts

Trump agrees transition to Biden administration can begin

President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the US election more than two weeks ago [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

‘World War Zero’: Biden names John Kerry as US climate envoy

An oil refinery spews emissions in Port Arthur, Texas [File: David Goldman/AP]