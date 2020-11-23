Live
Economy
Bloomberg

Women in finance must ask for promotion, unlike men: Survey

Researcher says findings of Australia survey provide ‘evidence of that culture that things come to men without asking’.

A woman walks past a board displaying share prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 19, 2020 [Kazuhiro Nogi/ AFP]
A woman walks past a board displaying share prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 19, 2020 [Kazuhiro Nogi/ AFP]
By 
Andrea Papuc
Bloomberg
23 Nov 2020

Far fewer women than men are promoted in the finance industry unless they first ask for seniority, a sign of institutional gender bias, according to a new study in Australia.

The survey of 2,000 finance industry professionals showed 76% of men were offered a promotion at least once without requesting it, compared with 57% of women. The study was compiled by lead researchers Ardea Investment Management and Australian National University in conjunction with industry experts.

The findings provide “evidence of that culture that things come to men without asking,” said Bronwen Whiting, who worked on the survey and is a senior lecturer in applied statistics at the university. “It can’t all be on women to act differently to fix it.”

Australia is among the countries that can claim some success in tackling gender inequality. For example, a report by consultancy Kearney this year showed Australia tops the U.K., U.S. and India for the proportion of female parliamentarians and women board members in its top 100 firms. Yet the latest survey’s results show ongoing gaps, including the fact that male fund managers on average earn more than twice as much as female counterparts.

Male quantitative research analysts are paid 43% more than women, and men in compliance roles received an additional 76%, based on 2019 data. Official Australian figures put the overall gender pay gap at 14%. In the U.K., the gap in financial services is well over 20%, according an analysis of government data.

The Ardea-Australian National University study found that women asked for pay increases and promotions at the same rate as men, and when they do so, there was no difference between the genders in terms of receiving them. Yet the gap appeared when companies took the initiative with promotions.

“One of the arguments put forward as to why women are paid less is that we are too agreeable,” Laura Ryan, head of research at Sydney-based Ardea, said in an interview. “Looks like we are being assertive, but if we are not we definitely miss out. Gender is a strongly significant factor in determining salary.”

Glass ceilings and salary disparities due to gender remain persistent problems globally in the finance industry. Overall, women also face a disproportionate risk of losing their jobs in the wake of the pandemic, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Women were already falling behind in saving for their retirement compared to men because of existing inequality, and the aftermath of Covid-19 could exacerbate the problem, Ryan said.

Australian National University’s Whiting said she hoped executives will acknowledge that progress has been slow and “it’s not something that we can talk about once a year on International Women’s Day and then forget about it.”

Ryan said many colleagues in the finance industry believe there is no gender gap, adding that “while there is all this unconscious bias training and everyone seems to think that the problem is fixed, the results show that it’s definitely not fixed and we still have quite a way to go.”

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

A better bromance? How a Biden admin could boost India’s economy

Some analysts expect President-elect Joe Biden to roll back tariffs the Trump administration put on Indian goods and reinstate the GSP as a way to rebuild trust and strengthen relations [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

US to target 89 Chinese firms with military ties: Report

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, maker of the J-31 stealth fighter, is one of the companies reportedly in the firing line for new US technology export restrictions [File: Jason Lee/Reuters]

Yemen’s Houthis claim they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site

State oil giant Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment [Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]

Vaccine booster: Asian shares gain on hopes of economic recovery

A senior US health official says the first coronavirus vaccines could be administered to the most vulnerable groups of people by mid-December [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

Netanyahu met MBS, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia: Israeli media

Israeli media quoted Israeli officials saying that Netanyahu and the head of the Mossad spy agency Yossi Cohen, 'flew yesterday to Saudi Arabia, and met Pompeo and MBS in the city of Neom' [Maya Alleruzzo and Bandar Al-Jaloud/AFP]

‘Save yourselves’: Ethiopia warns Tigrayans of Mekelle attack

Ethiopian refugees who fled the fighting in the Tigray region gather upon arrival to a reception center in the Hamdayit area of Sudan's eastern Kassala state, on November 22, 2020. - Ethiopia's northern Tigray region has been rocked by bloody fighting since November 4, when Ethiopia announced the launch of military operations there. The ongoing conflict is reported to have killed hundreds of people and forced thousands more to flee into neighbouring Sudan. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) (AFP)

Biden to nominate Antony Blinken as US secretary of state

Antony Blinken served as the deputy secretary of state and as deputy national security adviser in President Obama's administration [File: Jose Luis Magana/ AP]

United States formally withdraws from Open Skies treaty

The US notified the member countries of the Treaty on Open Skies that it had decided to withdraw in May, an effort went into effect on Sunday [North American Aerospace Defense Command/AP Photo]