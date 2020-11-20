Live
Economy|Poverty and Development

China says has given debt relief of $2bn to developing countries

The poorest countries’ official bilateral debt to G20 countries reached $178bn in 2019, with 63 percent owed to China.

China says it has given debt relief of $2.1b to poorer countries [File: Stringer via AFP]
China says it has given debt relief of $2.1b to poorer countries [File: Stringer via AFP]
20 Nov 2020

China has extended debt relief to developing countries worth a combined $2.1bn under the G20 framework, the highest among the group’s members in terms of the amount deferred, the country’s finance minister Liu Kun said on Friday.

Liu’s comments come as African countries, struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, face another debt crisis, and will need more long-term help than the latest G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) offers them to ward off trouble and keep much-needed investments coming in.

The China International Development Cooperation Agency, the country’s aid agency, and the Export-Import Bank of China, the official bilateral creditors, have suspended debt service payments from 23 countries, worth a total of $1.353bn, Liu said in a statement on the ministry’s website.

The China Development Bank, as a commercial creditor, signed agreements with developing countries involving $748m by the end of September, the statement added.

However, that is tiny compared with the debt developing countries owe China. The poorest countries’ official bilateral debt to G20 countries reached $178bn in 2019, with 63 percent of the total owed to China, a World Bank study showed.

China is promising supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine to developing countries [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
A third of the $30.5bn of public debt service payments due in 2021 by DSSI-eligible sub-Saharan African nations is owed to official Chinese creditors while a further 10 percent is linked to the China Development Bank, according to the Institute of International Finance.

The United States, China and other G20 countries have offered the world’s poorest countries – many of which are in Africa – relief until at least mid-2021 and will decide if another six months of extension is needed in April next year.

Liu said China was willing to step up financial help for developing countries and more support will be given to those hardest hit by the pandemic and under heavy stress. It will also prioritise the supply of any COVID-19 vaccine to poor economies.

China will also consider making donations to a multilateral debt relief facility if the World Bank decides to set one up, Liu said.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Japan consumer prices fall at fastest pace in a decade in October

A surge in coronavirus cases risks more misery for restaurants and retail in Tokyo [File: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]

Mnuchin won’t extend some Fed COVID-19 emergency loan programmes

People walk past a business that is closing following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the Manhattan borough of New York City, in August 2020 [Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

Eli Lilly arthritis drug wins emergency approval for COVID-19 use

In a clinical trial of hospitalised patients with COVID-19, baricitinib along with remdesivir was shown to reduce time to recovery to within 29 days after starting treatment [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]

IMF urges action as recovery loses steam and COVID-19 surges

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva urged governments to respond to the continued economic and public health uncertainty from the COVID-19 crisis with strong, concerted policy action [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Azerbaijan enters Nagorno-Karabakh district after peace deal

Armenian soldiers wave hands as they leave Aghdam district [Karen Minasyan/AFP]

Trump’s fury grows as US election loss becomes unequivocal

Donald Trump and his supporters have failed to provide any evidence to prove their claim that the US election was marred by widespread fraud [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

To concede, or not concede, Trump faces defeat

Donald Trump's penchant for breaking presidential norms did not dissuade 73 million Americans from voting for him [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Joe Biden declared winner in Georgia after manual ballot count

The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner of the US presidential elections on November 7 after the Democrat won key states Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin - but the state of Georgia had been too close to call [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]