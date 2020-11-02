Dow jumps more than 300 points as US markets brace for turmoil

Major US indexes vault higher despite lockdowns in Europe’s major economies and US election uncertainty.

Wall Street’s major stock indexes opened higher on Monday after their worst week since March as investors prepare for an eventful week surrounding Tuesday’s United States presidential election.

After jumping more than 300 points at the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid back a bit, then resumed its climb. Around 9.45am ET, the 30-share index was up more than 323 points or 1.22 percent at 26,825.37.

The S&P 500 – a gauge for the health of US retirement and college savings reports- was up 0.87 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up more than 1 percent.

Investor sentiment has been weighed down in recent weeks thanks to a sell-off in big tech, surging COVID-19 infections in the US and Europe, deadlocked talks between the White House and Congressional Democrats over a new round of fiscal stimulus and uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the US race for the Oval office.

In addition to a nail-biter of an election, Wall Street will be focusing on the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting this week, the monthly jobs report that drops on Friday as well as earnings from about a quarter of the S&P 500 companies.

But all eyes will be glued on Tuesday night’s election climax although many expect there will not be a clear winner in the presidential race come Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump is trailing behind his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national polls. But the race has tightened in key battleground states where the winner will likely be determined.

A ‘blue wave’ in which Democrats capture both the White House and Congress could usher in significant policy shifts surrounding taxes, stimulus, trade and regulation.

A supporter poses for a picture during a campaign rally by US President Donald Trump in Rome, Georgia, United States [File: Brandon Bell/Reuters] COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the US as the lingering possibility of another round of restrictions and lockdowns weighs on investor sentiment.

The major European economies including France, Germany and the United Kingdom have reintroduced business-sapping lockdowns to contain spiraling infections.

Oil prices are under pressure over worries that the reintroduction of COVID-19 containment measures could further damage already gutted global energy demand.

Among stocks making headlines on Monday:

Share of Clorox Co were up 6.2 percent after reporting its strongest quarterly boost in net sales in more than two decades and raising its full-year revenue forecast.

The maker of cleaning products and trash bags has seen sales surge during the pandemic.

And shares of cosmetics and skincare giant Estee Lauder Cos Inc were up 4.8 percent after reporting quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ estimates thanks to strong online orders and healthy demand for its products from China.