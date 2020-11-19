Live
Economy|Workers' Rights

US sanctions two firms for North Korea forced labour

The US Treasury Department says it blacklisted Russian construction company Mokran LLC and Korea Cholsan General Trading Corp, a North Korean company operating in Russia.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement that North Korea 'has a long history of exploiting its citizens by sending them to distant countries to work in grueling conditions in order to financially support Pyongyang and its weapons programs' [File: Drew Angerer/Reuters]
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement that North Korea 'has a long history of exploiting its citizens by sending them to distant countries to work in grueling conditions in order to financially support Pyongyang and its weapons programs' [File: Drew Angerer/Reuters]
19 Nov 2020

The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on two new companies it accused of being involved in exporting forced labour from North Korea and warned countries to send home any remaining North Korean workers.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted Russian construction company Mokran LLC and Korea Cholsan General Trading Corp, a North Korean company operating in Russia.

“North Korea has a long history of exploiting its citizens by sending them to distant countries to work in grueling conditions in order to financially support Pyongyang and its weapons programs,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

“Those countries still hosting North Korean workers must send these workers home,” he added.

A 2017 UN Security Council resolution demanded that all countries send home all North Korean workers by December 22 last year to stop them earning foreign currency for North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The US has estimated Pyongyang was earning more than $500m a year from nearly 100,000 workers abroad, of which some 50,000 were in China and 30,000 in Russia.

Russia’s ambassador to Pyongyang was quoted by Russian media in May as saying Moscow’s efforts to repatriate all North Korean workers, as required by a United Nations deadline, had been hampered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in January that approximately 1,000 North Korean workers were still in Russia. She said it had proved impossible for all of the workers to leave by the deadline because of limited transport options.

Russian Interior Ministry statistics released in January showed that the number of tourist and student visas issued by Russia to North Koreans surged last year.

Experts suspect that many of those issued tourist visas are working illegally in Russia.

The Treasury on Thursday said that under Korea Cholsan General Trading Corp’s name, a network of Russian companies sought and received work permits for North Korean workers to enter and work in Russia.

Mokran LLC also sought and received work permits for North Korean workers to enter and work in Russia, the Treasury said.

Moscow and Beijing pushed unsuccessfully in the UN in December for a collection of sanctions on North Korea to be lifted.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

UK, Canada could announce free trade deal within days

An anti-Brexit protester in London, UK, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is trying to negotiate trade agreements for when the UK leaves the EU [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

Tesla rules the road amid electric vehicle sector rally

Tesla, which now commands a market capitalisation of $479bn, is expected to continue to grow as it prepares to join the S&P 500 [File: Stephen Lam/Reuters]

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine results expected by Christmas

Phase 3 trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world, says Oxford scientist [File: Justin Tallis/AFP]

Turkey: Lira rallies after dramatic interest rate hike

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long blamed high interest rates for causing inflation and held foreign investors responsible for the economy's woes [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump’s fury grows as US election loss becomes unequivocal

Donald Trump and his supporters have failed to provide any evidence to prove their claim that the US election was marred by widespread fraud [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

To concede, or not concede, Trump faces defeat

Donald Trump's penchant for breaking presidential norms did not dissuade 73 million Americans from voting for him [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Ethiopia says its forces are ‘closing in’ on Tigray capital

Members of Amhara region fighters head off to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Emmanuel Macron: From celebrated centrist to divisive leader

French President Emmanuel Macron stands guard after laying a wreath of flowers at the tomb of the unknown soldier under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France during ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of World War II victory in Europe, May 8, 2018 [Martin Bureau/EPA-EFE]