Live
Economy|International Trade

UK, Canada could announce free trade deal within days

The UK is negotiating several bilateral trade deals to come into force once it exits a transition arrangement with the EU at the end of the year.

An anti-Brexit protester in London, UK, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is trying to negotiate trade agreements for when the UK leaves the EU [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]
An anti-Brexit protester in London, UK, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is trying to negotiate trade agreements for when the UK leaves the EU [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]
19 Nov 2020

The United Kingdom and Canada are very close to agreeing on the terms of a free trade deal, which could be announced in the coming days, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.

The UK is negotiating several bilateral trade deals to come into force once it exits a transition arrangement with the European Union at the end of this year, and many of them would simply replace the terms the bloc had already agreed.

British Trade Minister Liz Truss earlier said the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson was determined to reach a trade deal with Canada before the end of the year.

“We are very very close … it’s fair to say it will be a matter of days,” the Canadian source told Reuters News Agency, requesting anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

A second Ottawa-based source familiar with the talks also said an announcement would come very soon.

News that the deal could be imminent was first reported by the Bloomberg news agency.

After leaving the EU in January, Johnson is trying to shape a “global Britain” that can strike out alone and negotiate better agreements than the bloc. But so far, his critics point out, the deals have largely been the same.

The EU already has a free trade pact with Canada. Truss said Canada and the UK were negotiating a continuity agreement, which would ensure there were no disruptions to free trade.

“I do hope that in the future, as Canada is a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership … that we will be able to go much further and build a much deeper relationship with Canada,” she told legislators.

A Johnson spokesman said that in less than two years, the government had signed or agreed in principle trade agreements with 52 countries, accounting for 142 billion pounds ($187bn) of British bilateral trade.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Eli Lilly arthritis drug wins emergency approval for COVID-19 use

In a clinical trial of hospitalised patients with COVID-19, baricitinib along with remdesivir was shown to reduce time to recovery to within 29 days after starting treatment [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]

IMF urges action as recovery loses steam and COVID-19 surges

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva urged governments to respond to the continued economic and public health uncertainty from the COVID-19 crisis with strong, concerted policy action [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

UAE reaffirms OPEC+ commitment after exit buzz

The United Arab Emirates is the third-largest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia and Iraq [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Africa needs more than G20 offers to address looming debt crisis

Kenya is one of several countries in Africa facing serious debt issues [File: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump’s fury grows as US election loss becomes unequivocal

Donald Trump and his supporters have failed to provide any evidence to prove their claim that the US election was marred by widespread fraud [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

To concede, or not concede, Trump faces defeat

Donald Trump's penchant for breaking presidential norms did not dissuade 73 million Americans from voting for him [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, has been the public face of the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory [John Minchillo/AP Photo]

Ethiopia says its forces are ‘closing in’ on Tigray capital

Members of Amhara region fighters head off to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]