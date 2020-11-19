Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine results expected by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from late-stage trials of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with AstraZeneca by late December.

Phase 3 trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world, says Oxford scientist [File: Justin Tallis/AFP]
Phase 3 trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world, says Oxford scientist [File: Justin Tallis/AFP]
19 Nov 2020

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said on Thursday as he discussed the team’s latest findings.

Dr Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said the research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer, but the Phase 3 trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world. Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca.

“I think we’re getting close, and it’s definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress,” Pollard said in an interview with the BBC.

Pollard discussed progress in the late-stage trials as Oxford released a study based on earlier research that found the vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in people aged above 70. This is important because vaccines often do not work as well in older people, Pollard said.

“The reason that we’re so delighted is we’re seeing the immune responses look exactly the same, even in those who are over 70 years of age,” Pollard said.

The findings were based on a so-called Phase 2 trial of 560 people, including 240 above the age of 70. The results of the peer-reviewed study were published on Thursday in the Lancet, an international medical journal.

Phase 2 vaccine trials provide important preliminary data but do not prove whether they ultimately prevent people from getting sick. Oxford and AstraZeneca are waiting for the results of Phase 3 trials on thousands of people around the world to show whether their vaccine is safe and effective.

Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, this week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95 percent effective.

Pollard said there is no competition between the various research teams because several vaccines would be needed to bring the global pandemic under control and allow life to return to normal.

Despite recent progress, Pollard said the world is still in the early stages of the effort to protect people against COVID-19. Even after vaccines are approved by regulators, drugmakers and public health officials still face the task of producing billions of doses and administering them to people around the world, he said.

Pollard, an amateur mountaineer, compared the task with the work involved in climbing a mountain.

“I think we’re still at the bottom of that mountain in some ways,” he said. “We’ve done the route into the bottom of the mountain, the long trek to get to the start. Now we’ve got to get the data about the vaccines in front of regulators for them to scrutinise it and approve the first vaccines. And then we’ve got that huge effort to climb up to the top where we’ve got a vast majority of those who are at risk vaccinated.”

Source : AP
More from Economy

Turkey: Lira rallies after dramatic interest rate hike

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long blamed high interest rates for causing inflation and held foreign investors responsible for the economy's woes [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

US stocks extend sell-off as vaccine high fades

Wall Street's main stock indexes fell at the open of trading on Thursday as coronavirus cases continue to surge and new restrictions weigh on the US economic recovery [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Corporate giants are falling down on human rights, says study

The 2020 Corporate Human Rights Benchmark found that the auto industry repeatedly failed to manage and even document human rights risks in supply chains [File: William DeShazer/Reuters]

EU leaders try to solve political fight blocking big budget

First Vice President Frans Timmermans reacts during a news conference at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, July 26, 2017 [File: Eric Vidal/Reuters]
Most Read

To concede, or not concede, Trump faces defeat

Donald Trump's penchant for breaking presidential norms did not dissuade 73 million Americans from voting for him [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Afghans recall days when Australians unleashed dogs, gunfire

Claims of abuses by Australian special forces stationed in Afghanistan have been making the rounds online and in the media for several years now, but this week’s report is the first clear admission of misdeeds by Canberra [File: Stu Dood/Aystralian Department of Defence via AFP]

Ethiopian army accuses WHO chief of supporting Tigray forces

Tedros is an Ethiopian of Tigrayan descent who served as health minister in a former government coalition led by the TPLF [Denis Balibouse/Reuters]

Emmanuel Macron: From celebrated centrist to divisive leader

French President Emmanuel Macron stands guard after laying a wreath of flowers at the tomb of the unknown soldier under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France during ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of World War II victory in Europe, May 8, 2018 [Martin Bureau/EPA-EFE]