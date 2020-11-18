Live
Economy|Science and Technology

Canadian opposition: Trudeau must ‘grow a spine’, ban Huawei 5G

A non-binding motion put forward by the Conservatives calls on Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ban Huawei’s 5G within 30 days.

The motion passed by Canada's Conservative opposition called on the government to officially ban Huawei 5G in 30 days and counter Chinese operations aimed at intimidating Chinese nationals in Canada [File: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images via Bloomberg]
The motion passed by Canada's Conservative opposition called on the government to officially ban Huawei 5G in 30 days and counter Chinese operations aimed at intimidating Chinese nationals in Canada [File: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images via Bloomberg]
18 Nov 2020

Canada’s opposition on Wednesday called on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to get tougher on China, including by officially banning Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s 5G technology from being used in the country.

Opposition parties passed a non-binding motion put forward by the Conservatives calling China a threat to Canadian interests and values, and urging the government to draft a plan to “combat China’s growing foreign operations” in Canada.

“We call on the Liberal government to finally grow a spine and make a decision on Huawei’s involvement in Canada’s 5G network,” Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said.

5G networks offer data speeds up to 50 or 100 times faster than 4G networks and are expected to power everything from telemedicine and remote surgery to self-driving cars.

Trudeau heads a minority government that depends on one of three opposition parties to pass legislation and stay afloat. Last month, the prime minister appeared to seek an early vote, without success, but many in Ottawa now expect a snap election next year.

The arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on a United States arrest warrant two years ago put Canada in the middle of the US-China trade war, and Ottawa continues to struggle to respond to Beijing’s aggressive tactics.

After Meng’s arrest, China arrested two Canadian citizens for alleged spying, and they have been imprisoned ever since. China also cut off imports of canola. Meng is fighting extradition to the US.

Trudeau’s government has put on hold any decision on whether to allow Huawei 5G technology, even though Ottawa’s main allies in the intelligence-sharing Five-Eyes group – the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand – have all taken steps to ban Huawei.

Trudeau repeated that the government was awaiting a recommendation from the country’s intelligence agencies.

The opposition motion, which passed 179-146, called on the government to, within 30 days, officially ban Huawei 5G and come up with a plan to counter Chinese operations aimed at intimidating Chinese nationals living in Canada.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Next stop? New York’s MTA warns of 40% service cut, 9,300 layoffs

The MTA is seeking $12bn of additional federal aid to help fill budget shortfalls this year and next and said it would need to borrow $3bn to plug budget deficits [File: Bloomberg]

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines could be ready for US use in weeks

Approximately 40 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two shots about four weeks apart, will be available by the end of the year, US officials said [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Apple plans to slash some App Store commissions amid controversy

Apple has come under scrutiny about whether it uses commission generated from its App Store to unfairly fatten its profits and stifle rivals competing against its own music, video, and other subscription services [File: Mark Lennihan/AP Photo]

US slaps Iran-related sanctions on Khamenei-linked foundation

Wednesday's actions by the Trump administration cited alleged human rights abuses by sanctioned individuals and entities in connection with a crackdown on protests that swept Iran last year following a surprise petrol price rise [File: Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via Reuters]
Most Read

US states’ rush to certify election results in 500 words

An election worker looks at a ballot during a Cobb County hand recount of presidential votes in Marietta, Georgia [The Associated Press]

To concede, or not concede, Trump faces defeat

Donald Trump's penchant for breaking presidential norms did not dissuade 73 million Americans from voting for him [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Deadly protests in Uganda after Bobi Wine arrested again

A supporter of Ugandan musician turned politician Bobi Wine carries his poster during street protests against his arrest during a campaign rally [Badru Katumba/AFP]

What’s happening in the US presidential transition standoff?

President-elect Joe Biden attends a national security briefing with experts in Wilmington, Delaware [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]